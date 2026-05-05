Dallas Cowboys Have Already Seen Enough of UDFA Signing After Rookie Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys signed 11 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft but the team has already seen enough of one of them.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys have waived rookie offensive lineman Sidney Fugar following the addition of fellow undrafted offensive lineman D.J. Wingfield on Monday.

Despite the swap of UDFAs, the Cowboys still have an open spot on their offseason roster. That's because defensive end Adeayo Odeleye counts as an international player, which gives Dallas a roster exemption for him.

"With the Cowboys adding undrafted OL D.J. Wingfield to the roster, they have waived undrafted G Sidney Fugar. With Dayo Odeleye counting as an international player, they will have one roster spot open on the 91-man roster," Archer wrote.

The Cowboys cutting Fugar comes just days after the team completed its rookie minicamp.

Fugar played his college ball at three different spots, including Western Illinois, South Carolina and Baylor. Fugar appeared in 24 contests over two years with the Bears and started 15 games at left tackle.

Wingfield comes to the Cowboys through an unusual path.

After beginning his collegiate career at El Camino Junior College, the offensive lineman transferred to New Mexico and then moved on to Purdue after that. Wingfield then transferred to USC, only to find out from the NCAA that he was no longer eligible to play. He appealed the ruling, but it was ultimately unsucessful.

In his final season at Purdue, Wingfield started in all 12 games at guard, so that's where he'll look to carve out a spot for himself during what will be a steep climb to make the 53-man roster.

What's next for the rookies?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore and safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Because of league rules, rookies are not allowed to take part in the offseason program until next week. The Cowboys are combating that by giving each young player a plan for their time away.

Safety Caleb Downs will be the only Cowboys rookie to attend the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, which runs from May 13-17 in Los Angeles.

The next significant part of the Cowboys' offseason program will begin on June 1, when OTAs (organized team activities) kick off. Dallas' OTAs will run from June 1-2, June 8-9 and then June 11.

Following the conclusion of OTAs, mandatory minicamp will run from June 16-18.

From there, the Cowboys will take part in training camp in late July, and before you know it the preseason will be here in early August, and the start of the regular season in the following month.

The Cowboys' exact schedule will drop near the middle of this month.

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