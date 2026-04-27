Dallas Cowboys Sign 2x Super Bowl WR In Free Agency

Following a successful three days during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are adding to their wide receiver room in free agency.

Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal. A two-time Super Bowl champion in two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling played five games each for the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He is now set to play for the seventh team in his career and fifth since 2024.

In 116 career games and 69 starts during the regular season, Valdes-Scantling has posted 219 catches for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is the league's active leader in career yards per reception at 16.8. He was originally a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and played there for the first four seasons of his career.

The Cowboys have been busy addressing the defense this offseason, but Valdes-Scantling now joins a small list of offensive players that Dallas has already signed.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Joins Veteran Cowboys Free Agency Class

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Valdes-Scantling now joins a Cowboys offense that already features wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens along with Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and new seventh-round pick Anthony Smith.

Once the league's leader in yards per catch during the 2020 season with Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling will serve as a deep threat in the passing game and could be due for a few long touchdowns next year if he earns his spot on the depth chart.

Along with MVS, Dallas has also signed safety Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), cornerback Cobie Durant (Los Angeles Rams), safety PJ Locke III (Denver Broncos), defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (New Orleans Saints), cornerback Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), quarterback Sam Howell (Philadelphia Eagles), offensive lineman Matt Hennessy (San Fransisco 49ers) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (Los Angeles Chargers).

Additionally, the Cowboys made trades for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters to help add to the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

But while the defense has understandably been the priority, the Cowboys needed to bring in some depth to the wide receiving corps and did that with Valdes-Scantling. It will be interesting to see what other moves Dallas makes in free agency over the next month.

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