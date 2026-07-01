Cowboys' Javonte Williams Gives Mission Statement Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2026 NFL season with a revamped roster and the hope of a bounce-back season after missing out on the playoffs for the past two years.

With high hopes after an impressive offseason, there are several players with specific goals in mind.

One of those players is star running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off of a breakout year. In his first season with the Cowboys, Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, both career highs. He added 35 catches for 137 yards and another two scores.

While Williams missed out on earning a Pro Bowl nod for his 2025 campaign, he hopes to do that and more when the Cowboys return to the field this season.

Javonte Williams' Lofty Goals For 2026

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before a game against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building off of his career year, Williams has set lofty goals for his 2026 campaign, and hopes that his personal success can help lead the Cowboys to glory for the first time in 30 years.

"I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team," Williams said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News. "Just working hard, grinding, and trying to be a better version of myself. That's all I'm worried about."

The Cowboys rewarded Williams' breakout year with a new contract in the offseason, giving the running back a three-year, $24 million extension after signing him to a one-year, $3 million bargain deal as a free agent a year ago.

While the new deal was well-deserved, Williams is not complacent and knows that he still has more to offer the team.

""It felt good," Williams said, "just knowing all my hard work paid off and I got a little bit of security. But I've still got a lot more to prove."

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball returning in 2026, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to have one of the biggest offensive juggernauts for the second year in a row. And Williams will be a major part of how the offense rolls.

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