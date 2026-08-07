Two Cowboys Stars Named Top Fantasy Football Value Picks

On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers faced off in the annual Hall of Fame game. Now that the first official preseason game is in the books, Fantasy Football is about to become the center of attention in households across the nation.

Many NFL fans live and breathe Fantasy Football and are always looking for the best value picks as well as the top sleepers. For Dallas Cowboys fans, there's some good news this year as they have two offensive superstars, who were recently named as the top value of their respective positions.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke down his selections for the top value and the top sleeper at each position and zeroed in on Dak Prescott quarterback and Javonte Williams at running back.

Dak Prescott, QB, Average Draft Position: QB9

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite putting up elite numbers year after year, Prescott remains one of the most underrated signal-callers in the league. The bias against him holds true in fantasy as Prescott has been putting up top five numbers, but as Davenport stated, he's not typically selected among the top five quarterbacks.

"Dak Prescott appears annually in lists like this. In two of the past three seasons, Prescott has topped 4,500 passing yards and threw touchdown passes. In two of the past three seasons, Prescott has been a top-five fantasy quarterback. Last year, Prescott was third in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes and fifth among all quarterbacks in fantasy points," Davenport wrote.

Prescott doesn't offer much value as a runner now that he's in his 30s, which is why many fantasy GMs might steer clear of him. Still, his yardage and touchdown numbers make him an incredibly valuable pick, especially if he can be chosen in later rounds.

Javonte Williams, RB, Average Draft Position: RB16

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' average draft position has him at No. 16, which suggests he's a middle of the pack starting running back. His stats say otherwise, as Williams just missed out on top 10 status following a breakout season with the Cowboys.

"Williams topped 1,200 yards on the ground last year. Scored 11 rushing touchdowns. Averaged a career-high 4.8 yards a carry. And finished just seven PPR points outside the top-10 at the position. For fantasy managers who attack the wide receiver position early, Williams is an ideal draft-day target in the backfield," Davenport wrote.

There's a chance that Williams does see a dip in his numbers this season, since the Cowboys are adamant about getting some other younger backs involved. Doing so will help keep William fresh later in the year, but might hurt his overall numbers in fantasy. Even so, he's a safe bet to pick up in the later rounds, especially since the Cowboys have no problems leaning on the ground game when it's working.

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