Cowboys Officially Begin One-Month Countdown To Training Camp in Oxnard

We are officially entering the final countdown. In just one month, the Dallas Cowboys will be touching down in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL regular season.

Last week, the Cowboys released their training camp schedule for 2026, which includes joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Dallas will arrive in Oxnard on Monday, July 27, with its opening press conference featuring owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Wednesday, July 29.

With one month until the first practice, the team took to social media to provide fans with a flashback to last year and generate some hype ahead of what will hopefully be a bounce-back season for the Cowboys.

The Opening Ceremony, which gives fans an opportunity to meet players and see performances from the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will be held on Saturday, August 1. The team's first padded practice will be two days later on Monday, August 3.

With several new faces on the defensive coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and a revamped roster, there is plenty of excitement for the key positional battles as the team enters its final prep for the regular season campaign.

After missing out on the postseason for two consecutive years, it is more important than ever for the team to put its best foot forward during its time in Oxnard.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 training camp schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website (all times Pacific).

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Training Camp Schedule

Dallas Cowboys helmets with Guardian helmet caps at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

July 27 : Team Charter arrives in Oxnard

: July 28 : Opening Press conference (11:00 a.m. PDT)

: July 29 : First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) July 30 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 1 : Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)

: August 3 : First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: August 4 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 6 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 8 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 9 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 11 : Joint practice at LA Rams (TBD)

: August 13 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 15 : Dallas at Seattle (5:00 p.m. PDT)

: August 17 : Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)

: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT) August 18 : Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT)

: Joint practice with New Orleans (2:00 p.m. PDT) August 22 : Dallas at Arizona (7:00 p.m. MST)

: August 22: Return to Dallas ( Saints 08/28 @ 7:00 p.m. CDT)

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