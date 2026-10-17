Cowboys Make 2 Key Roster Moves To Help Depleted Secondary vs Packers in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been a sore spot for a second straight season, allowing 227 passing yards per game and 10 passing touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season.

Christian Parker was hired as defensive coordinator with the hope of an immediate improvement in the defensive backfield, which has been his specialty throughout his career, but there have been no results. To be fair to Parker, he's been dealt a difficult hand.

The Cowboys have been plagued by injuries at key positions, with starting safeties Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson both missing extended time, along with key members of the secondary like starting cornerback Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark, and rookie Devin Moore.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been pretty, and with the recently acquired Joey Porter Jr. officially listed as questionable entering the team's Week 6 clash against the Green Bay Packers in primetime, the unit is especially thin.

Luckily, the Cowboys decided to call in some reinforcements ahead of Sunday Night Football, elevating two players from the practice squad ahead of the crucial game.

Dallas Cowboys Elevate Two DBs From Practice Squad

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In anticipation of this week's game, the Cowboys have elevated safety Juanyeh Thomas, who has become a fan favorite throughout his career in Dallas, and cornerback Derion Kendrick, who signed a one-year contract with the team in free agency.

Kendrick was part of the team's final roster cuts before he was re-signed to the practice squad. Thomas, meanwhile, left the Cowboys in free agency to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

Thomas spent four years with the Cowboys before leaving in free agency, but he re-signed with the team at the end of September. Thomas, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last season due to chronic migraine attacks that were affecting his vision, had said he always wanted to return home to Dallas.

Now, he will get an opportunity to rejoin the team on the game day roster and provide some much-needed depth to the Cowboys' wounded secondary. Let's see whether he is called on to play significant time and make an impact on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Rankings Through Week 5

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Cowboys rank No. 31 in total defense entering Week 6, ranking ahead of only the Detroit Lions. Dallas' defense is allowing a whopping 395.4 yards per game, while allowing 16 total touchdowns.

Pass Defense: Dallas ranks No. 21 overall in pass defense, allowing 227 yards per game and 10 touchdowns. The Cowboys are one of just six teams in the league to allow double-digit passing touchdowns.

Run Defense: The Cowboys' run defense has been dreadful, ranking dead last in the league and allowing 168.4 rushing yards per game. Dallas allows 12 yards more per game than any other team in the league, which contributes to the unit's inability to get off the field on third downs.

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