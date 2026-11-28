There was genuine excitement this offseason when the Dallas Cowboys made some major tweaks to their defensive roster. Dallas brought in multiple veterans as they looked to rebuild the unit to fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Through 12 games, hardly any of their moves have panned out. The best additions are ones that went wildly under the radar, such as the signing of defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia. Others, however, haven't made an impact as the Cowboys remain one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Looking ahead to 2027, which is what the front office needs to be doing now that they fell to 5-7, another overhaul will be incoming. That said, here's a look at four offseason additions that don't need to be brought back for another year.

P.J. Locke, S

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Locke made a lot of sense for Dallas since he had experience working with Parker during his time as an assistant with the Denver Broncos. Locke had a strong training camp as well, aided by the fact that he was comfortable playing under Parker.

During the season, however, he hasn't been a difference-maker in the secondary. Locke has been dealing with injuries all year, appearing in just four games. He has 15 tackles and two pass defenses, earning just a 52.4 overall from PFF thus far. He hasn't been a terrible addition, but the smarter move would be to find someone with more upside next year.

Dee Winters, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Dee Winters reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Winters was seen as a steal when added as a draft day trade. Through 12 games, he's flashed his talent, but hasn't been the impact player they hoped to be adding. While bringing him back on an affordable one-year deal doesn't seem like a terrible idea, the smarter play would be to completely overhaul their suspect linebacker corps.

Cobie Durant, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant intercepts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the players on this list, this is the one that I am hesitant on. Cobie Durant hasn't lived up to expectations this season, and was picked on constantly in the loss to the Eagles. That said, he had six interceptions in the regular season and playoffs during his final year with the Los Angeles Rams. He also had his first pick of the year in Week 12. It feels as though Durant could be better with improved safety play and a better coaching staff, but his return feels highly unlikely.

Von Miller, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys OLBs Von Miller and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find any addition that's been more disappointing for Dallas than Von Miller this offseason.

No one expected him to be the same player we saw during his prime, but considering he had nine sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2025, Miller was expected to be a pass-rushing specialist for the Cowboys this year.

Entering Week 13, he has just six tackles and one sack. It's safe to call this experiment a failure and there's no reason to consider bringing Miller back for another year in Dallas.

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