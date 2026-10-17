Joey Porter Jr Injury Update Stirs Further Concern For Week 6 Availability vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys secondary just can't catch a break. The defensive backfield has been plagued by injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season, with starters Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson, and Cobie Durant all missing time.

Even when players are technically healthy, they have been last-minute scratches because of a stomach bug. Sorry, Joey Porter Jr.

Since joining the Cowboys in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Porter has played in just one game. He had a standout performance in that outing, allowing zero catches, but he missed last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was sent home from the stadium for vomiting in the locker room.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, there was some optimism that Porter would be able to return to the field and suit up against the Green Bay Packers, but now even that is in question after he popped up on the official injury report with an ankle issue.

And with the latest update from NFL insider Ed Werder, it looks like there is real concern that Porter could miss the Week 6 primetime game at Lambeau Field.

Latest on Joey Porter Jr. Ankle Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Werder, Porter "rolled his ankle" in practice this week. While that in itself is not concerning, it's the phrasing from Werder that followed that raises concerns about the cornerback's availability.

"A source involved says Porter is hoping to play and that his game status has nothing to with his contract," Werder wrote on X.

A hope and a prayer, that is what Porter's status for Sunday will come down to. And throwing in that "contract" note doesn't make anyone feel any better. It's a reminder that Porter had a "back injury" that miraculously healed as soon as he was traded to Dallas.

I’m told #Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter rolled his ankle in practice this week, an injury that has him listed as questionable tomorrow night against Green Bay. A source involved says Porter is hoping to play and that his game status has nothing to with his contract. pic.twitter.com/tEx2Ka7Rdm — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) October 17, 2026

The back injury kept Porter out of action for the entire preseason, training camp, and the first three weeks of the season. He played in Week 5 as soon as he was traded to Dallas, but he has been nowhere to be seen since.

Let's just hope that Porter gets back onto the field sooner rather than later, and that it truly has nothing to do with his current contract situation.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —