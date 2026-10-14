Dallas Cowboys Legend Urges ESPN To Suspend Stephen A Smith Amid Recent Controversy

Last week, ESPN talking head and notorious Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith made headlines by calling out Lane Johnson after his abrupt retirement. Johnson announced he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, which led to Stephen A. criticizing and seemingly mocking the Philadelphia Eagles legend.

Smith received a lot of backlash for his comments and was called out by current and former ESPN employees, which led to not one, but two apologies on his podcast and First Take.

Stephen A. discussed his own mental health struggles after the passing of his mom and said that he takes the matter very seriously, but some believe he should have faced some punishment for his comments.

Cowboys legend Terrell Owens is among those who believe ESPN should have handed down some punishment, including a possible suspension, to send a message.

Terrell Owens Calls For Stephen A. Smith Suspension

Terrell Owens calls for Stephen A. Smith to be suspended over his comments about mental health, accusing the ESPN host of speaking recklessly about a sensitive issue affecting millions of people



“I don’t understand how there are no consequences to Stephen A.’s actions,… pic.twitter.com/5v4GaCalwt — Bassey (@0xBassey) October 13, 2026

Stephen A. has apologized for his controversial comments, but T.O. still believes ESPN should have been proactive in making sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

As long as Stephen A. can say whatever he wants without any repercussions, there is no reason for him to improve.

“I don’t understand how there are no consequences for Stephen A.’s actions, especially with ESPN and Disney being the corporations they are, for him to speak so insensitively about a topic like mental health the way he did,” Owens said. “Why isn’t he suspended? For him to speak so recklessly to a guy and then try to backtrack and say he’s had mental health issues. If you knew that, then you’re smart enough not to speak on something affecting millions of people, millions of people, and something that’s a very sensitive topic.

“He’s never played football. Maybe his mental is not the same as a football player’s mental. His stresses or whatever he’s going through to get to where he is, sitting behind a desk getting paid by ESPN, don’t compare to what a football player has to deal with.”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith before Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN has too much invested in Stephen A. Smith to actually hold him accountable, so T.O. is sfighting a losing battle, but it's nice to see someone speak out against one of the most powerful voices in sports media.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —