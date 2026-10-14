Jerry Jones Surprises Notorious Cowboys Hater Stephen A. Smith With Birthday Video

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a forgettable early-season stretch that has led to a disappointing 2-3 record through five games.

And no one enjoys it more than No. 1 Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith, who routinely clowns the franchise after each embarrassing loss. This trolling reached some hilarious levels following Dallas' inexcusable losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and Week 5, respectively.

But despite all of the hate, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still making sure to have fun with it all by continuing to display his friendship with Smith through laughs, jokes and now, a happy birthday message.

Jerry Jones Sends Birthday Message to Stephen A. Smith

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Wednesday morning's episode, the ESPN First Take crew surprised Smith with a special birthday message from Jones, who celebrated his 84th birthday a day prior on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"Stephen A., Jerry here. Happy birthday," Jones said in a recording from Tuesday. "My birthday is today, I knew you were a Libra. You know we don't like to leave the room if there's discord. I have a lot of people tell me, "What in the hell happened to you, Jerry? You created discord. Stephen A. You're 59. I'm 84 today. If in any way over the next years, as you come to my age at roughly 25 years, if you have 1/10 the damn fun that I've had in the last 25, you're in for a ride. Happy birthday."

There's some more of that word salad mumbo jumbo from Jones that Cowboys fans have come to know well, but the playful nature between the two is obvious and should bring a grin

Jerry Jones shares a special birthday message for @stephenasmith 🥹 pic.twitter.com/U46qhLvavQ — First Take (@FirstTake) October 14, 2026

It's clear that Jones realizes the "hate" Smith has for the Cowboys stems from the engagement it produces instead of anything he actually has against the franchise. After all, Smith's often viral comments and reactions toward Dallas

Smith and Jones have continued to joke with each other over the years. The back-and-forth is all in good fun.

That said, there's no doubt that Jones would love nothing more than to win a Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years and shut Smith up in the process.

But as things stand, the Cowboys are a long ways away from being able to make that happen.

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