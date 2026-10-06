Eagles Lane Johnson Says Goodbye, Retires From Football After Nearly 14 Seasons

Just like that, Lane Johnson is done. There wasn’t a two-week notice, or even a two-month head-up. The Eagles right tackle, 36, released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that he is officially retiring after 13 years and three games.

This was going to happen sooner or later. It wasn’t supposed to happen until the end of Year 14, when Johnson said this would “probably” be his final season. Yet, here it is, two days after he informed the Eagles on Sunday morning, hours before they kicked off against the Los Angeles Rams, that he would be unable to play due to personal matters.

Longtime friend and teammate Brandon Graham spilled the beans on Sunday evening during an Eagles show that Johnson was considering retiring immediately. Graham was right.

Johnson said in a statement: “I’ve given it my all for 14 years; season after season pushing my body to the max and tirelessly working my craft to not only live up to the legacy of the guys that came before me, but to set a new standard of success for the best franchise in all of sports.”

Johnson cited the need to continue to focus on his mental health and to spend more time with his kids and family.

“I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year to take the field with my brothers for one last season, but after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed," he said. "Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization, and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game, and right now my heart is telling me that it’s time to say goodbye to football.”

Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion and cited the two championship parades as highlights of his career.

“Riding up Broad Street as a world champion, not once, but twice, and seeing the city in all its glory was the ultimate privilege; I’ll never forget,” he said.

In addition to the two Super Bowls he helped deliver, Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He ranks eight in all-time games played with the Eagles at 171, all of which were starts.

The clock can now begin to tick on what could, and should, be an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Lane Johnson is an all-time Eagle and one of the best players ever to play his position in NFL history,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Lane was a major contributor to our team’s success for 14 seasons, helping to bring two Super Bowl championships and many other memorable moments to the organization and the city of Philadelphia.”