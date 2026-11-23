Week 11 was full of fireworks for the Dallas Cowboys, who scored 51 points on the Tennessee Titans. Their offense was explosive throughout the entire game and should have plenty of confidence entering their Week 12 Thanksgiving Showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While they might be feeling better about themselves, Stephen A. Smith remains unimpressed. On Monday morning's edition of First Take, Smith said the Cowboys shouldn't be too excited about this win, calling it a bye week. He then went after Michael Irvin for singing the praises of Dallas, saying Irvin left out just how bad the Titans' defense has been this season.

"Michael Irvin left out that this is the third straight game that the Tennessee Titans have given up over 40. And over 450 yards. He left that out," Smith said.

Smith said the Titans' struggles have been well-documented all year, adding that there's real concern for Robert Saleh's future. He said that Dallas took advantage, but believes that's what an offense with players such as Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb is supposed to do.

"I'm not going to lose sleep over the Dallas Cowboys doing what they do. You scored touchdowns on your first six drives. You scored on all eight possessions with the exception of the kneel down at the end of the game. What do you want, a cookie? You're going up against the Tennessee Titans. What do you want, a cookie?"

“Yesterday was a bye week.”@stephenasmith remains unimpressed with the Dallas Cowboys after their win against the Titans 😅 pic.twitter.com/xCdCwEfwMS — First Take (@FirstTake) November 23, 2026

The opinionated analyst continued, saying even their 40-point outing against the San Francisco 49ers comes with an asterisk. He reminded Irvin and everyone watching that the 49ers were up 38-19 and went into a prevent defense, which allowed the Cowboys to score at the end of the game. He stated that they can still brag about that if they want, but he learned nothing about them on Sunday.

"You want to brag about them scoring 40 points against San Francisco, considering how them brothers can play? All right, fine. But in the end, the Dallas Cowboys, they ain't prove a damn thing. I learned nothing about them yesterday. Absolutely nothing," Smith said.

Despite offensive output, the Cowboys still have work to do

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine watches game play from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith and Irvin were focused on the 51 points, which is impressive. An elite offense is supposed to be able to put up numbers like that against a struggling defense.

The problem, however, is that the Dallas defense was still a mess. They were facing the 25th-ranked offense and despite holding them to nine points in the first half, the Cowboys gave up 30 in the victory. There were times they appeared to show improvement, but there were still several mental lapses, including when they allowed Carnell Tate to get up and run a 59-yard touchdown despite being on the ground with defenders nearby.

Dallas switched to Mike Pettine as the defensive play-caller and despite winning in Week 11, there's not much fans should be excited about until they put together a full 60-minute performance.

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