It's not looking good for Tony Romo's NFL broadcasting future at CBS. Following his July arrest on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Romo was placed on indefinite leave by CBS.

Many believed the OWI arrest would be enough to upend his broadcasting career, but if it wasn't already, the latest developments certainly won't help his case.

On Thursday evening, it was revealed that Romo has been hit with three new citations stemming from the arrest, according to the New York Post. Per the report, Romo was slapped with first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants inside his vehicle.

He is due in court on September 21.

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo chats with the media during the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved. We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close, and we are communicating with CBS about next steps,” a spokesperson for Romo said in a statement.

While Romo is on leave, he has been replaced on CBS' top broadcasting team by former NFL superstar JJ. Watt, who will now team up with the legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

CBS Noncommittal on Romo's Return

CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson before Super Bowl 58 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After Romo was placed on leave "until further notice," CBS Sports president David Berson made it clear that no one should expect to see Romo back in the booth anytime in the near future, saying there was no timetable for his return.

"It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we are still assessing," Berson said earlier this month. "There is no timetable or final decision at this time. I hope you can respect and appreciate that this is a personnel matter and a legal one for Tony, so I can’t speak to that aspect of things."

Many in the industry have chimed in on Romo's future, expecting that he will never return despite still being owed $72 million from the initial 10-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2020.

Tony Romo's Dallas Cowboys Tenure

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romo joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois following the 2003 draft.

He spent 13 seasons with the Cowboys, but did not record a start until his third season in the league. Throughout his tenure, he recorded 127 starts, with a record of 78-49. Romo threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions.

He led the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage in 2014, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Romo was also a four-time Pro Bowler throughout his career.

Now, there's no telling where we will see the Cowboys great pop up next.

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