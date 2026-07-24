Former Dallas Cowboys Star Tony Romo Arrested, Mugshot Released

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee.

According to a report from WISN 12 News, Romo was arrested in Milwaukee County and taken into custody after being stopped on a road around 8:00 p.m. ET local time. Romo failed field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody on OWI charges.

"A first-offense OWI in Wisconsin is typically a civil offense and not a criminal charge," the New York Post notes. "It typically carries a fine ranging from $150-$300."

The report states, "WISN 12 News obtained the arrest-detention report, which says Romo was stopped Thursday around 8 p.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 43 and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody for OWI book and released."

Romo is currently the lead analyst on CBS' NFL broadcast team, with Jim Nantz on play-by-play and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Romo recently opened up about his biggest regret from his Cowboys tenure, noting the lack of a Super Bowl win.

"I'm not a guy with big regrets, I guess you could say. The only regret I guess I would have is that... my job was to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas, and I didn't do it," Romo said at the time. "So that always sticks with me a little bit. Because you give your whole body, heart, soul, everything into it."

"And you just wanted that for... all the fans. The Joneses. For everybody that you're around," he added. "And so that one always sticks with me a little bit just because I had that opportunity and just wasn't able to do it. So that part of it kind of still... sits there."

No other details have been made available about Romo's arrest at this time.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

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