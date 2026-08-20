Just two days after the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints held the NFL version of "Fight Club" at a joint practice, and on the same day both teams were hit with fines for the ugly session, the Cowboys saw yet another scuffle at practice on Thursday.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the skirmish took place between tight end Jake Ferguson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Machota said it looked like Ferguson wasn't a fan of something that took place on a tackle, which led to him throwing the ball at Overshown and a confrontation after it.

"Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE Jake Ferguson just got in a brief scuffle," Machota wrote. "Ferguson didn’t appear to like something that happened on a tackle, threw the ball at Overshown."

Thankfully, the skirmish was broken up quickly and it doesn't appear things got out of hand.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE Jake Ferguson just got in a brief scuffle. Ferguson didn’t appear to like something that happened on a tackle, threw the ball at Overshown pic.twitter.com/3amdsW3sxV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2026

If nothing else, the Cowboys are playing with a lot of passion this offseason. Let's just hope we don't see this kind of stuff in games because it's going to prove costly for the Cowboys in more ways than one.

NFL fines Cowboys and Saints

The NFL announced on Thursday that both the Cowboys and Saints were fined for the legendarily heated joint practice on Tuesday that saw upwards of 10 fights take place.

The price for both teams? A whopping $500,000 each!

"NFL fined the Cowboys and Saints $500,000 each for what it called 'the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week,'" ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

Schefter went on to note that sportsmanship has been a big issue for the NFL over the years, including at joint practices, and we can confidently say there wasn't much sportsmanship at the Saints-Cowboys practice.

We saw everything from pushing and shoving, to punches being thrown, to even a body slam during the session.

One of the players to throw a punch was Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was kicked out of practice after. It was Ezeiruaku's second practice ejection of camp for throwing a punch.

While he was happy to see his team not "take s***," head coach Brian Schottenheimer was also displeased because the fights took away from the work that needed to be done.

"Nobody wants this," Schottenheimer said. "We want to get the work in. I thought it settled down and it was very chippy early on, but it was unfortunate.

"Our football team needs this work, and overall, I was disappointed in the work today because I didn't think we got enough good work."

That was the final joint practice for the Cowboys this offseason. They will now turn their focus to the preseason Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

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