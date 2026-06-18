At the outset of OTAs, the Dallas Cowboys made it quite clear that there would be a competition at left tackle between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas.

And while that competition is ongoing, it's at least worth noting the Cowboys took a bit of a different approach at the position during the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, it was the rookie, Drew Shelton, getting the second-team reps behind Guyton at left tackle on Day 1 of minicamp, not Thomas.

The former seventh-round pick was instead getting reps with the second team on the right side behind Terence Steele.

"We’ve focused on Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas at LT, but Thomas played RT with the second team today. Who was the second team LT behind Guyton? Rookie Drew Shelton," Hoyt reported.

What this means for left tackle competition

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nathan Thomas. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If this keeps up, we would consider it significant and a sign that Shelton is getting involved in the left tackle competition.

However, as of right now, it's not worth reading too much into this.

That's because Shelton and Thomas both have to be well-versed in being able to play at left and right tackle, and not just because of injuries.

A lot of attention has been on Guyton this offseason, and rightly so, but Steele has struggled mightily as well in recent years and should be on shaky ground going into 2026.

We still believe Guyton and Steele will be the bookends come the season-opener, but whether or not they'll be able to keep their jobs for the entire season is another story.

Right now, we would assume Thomas will be the swing tackle, but it's clear Shelton is going to offer competition for that job. It's hard to say how much, though, as there haven't been any concrete updates on how well Shelton is showing this offseason.

Tyler Guyton impressing Klayton Adams

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Before practice on Wednesday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams heaped praise on Guyton.

"In regards to the things that he's supposed to be doing in the offseason, what he looks like, what his attitude is, how he answers questions, I think he's had an outstanding offseason," Adams said.

"I'm very excited for him to compete, and for us and him to have the opportunity for him to stay out there and play and learn," Dallas' offensive coordinator added.

Even though the Cowboys are saying it's a competition publicly, there has been nothing to indicate Guyton is in any real danger of losing his starting job to Thomas before Week 1.