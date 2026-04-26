Projecting Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Starters After 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, we are now taking a look at how the incoming draft class might factor into the starting lineup come Week 1.

It was a successful draft for the Cowboys, who took the needed approach of going heavy on the defense. That was necessary after Dallas' unit was among the NFL's worst last season and prevented the Cowboys from making the playoffs.

While we're no doubt intrigued by the rookies the Cowboys added on defense, it still figures to be a tough road for the vast majority of them to crack the starting lineup by the season-opener.

As we dive deeper into the details, we have just one rookie being a Week 1 starter for Dallas in 2026, and you can probably already guess who that's going to be.

Offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: George Pickens

WR: Ryan Flournoy

TE: Jake Ferguson

LT: Tyler Guyton

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Cooper Beebe

RG: Tyler Booker

RT: Terence Steele

Nothing changes on this side of the ball for Dallas after the Cowboys went defense heavy throughout the draft.

We believe Guyton is going to get another shot at left tackle and Smith will stay at guard, but Guyton's leash will probably be short. Perhaps we see fourth-round pick Drew Shelton get a chance at some point, but not right away.

We were a bit surprised to see the Cowboys fail to add a wide receiver over the first four rounds in order to offer more competition for Flournoy and depth spots.

The Cowboys did add a wideout in Round 7 with East Carolina's Anthony Smith, who is an intriguing player with tons of speed. However, he faces an uphill climb to make the roster, as is the case with all seventh-rounders.

Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DE: Rashan Gary

DT: Quinnen Williams

DT: Otito Ogbonnia

DT: Kenny Clark

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku

LB: DeMarvion Overshown

LB: Dee Winters

CB: DaRon Bland

CB: Shavon Revel

NCB: Jalen Thompson

SS: Caleb Downs

FS: P.J. Locke

First-round pick and safety Caleb Downs is the only rookie to crack the starting lineup in our projection. He figures to factor in as Dallas' strong safety, but he can play free safety and slot cornerback if needed.

The additions of edge rushers Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham — who can also play linebacker — give the Cowboys more options along the edge, but we still believe Donovan Ezeiruaku will start, barring his recovery from hip labrum surgery taking longer than expected. If that happens, we'd give the edge to Lawrence.

At linebacker, the acquisition of veteran linebacker Dee Winters gives the Cowboys a clear favorite to start next to DeMarvion Overshown. We could see Barham getting some rotational opportunities there in Year 1.

At safety, we have Malik Hooker as the odd-man out, but he could certainly find his way into a starting role with a strong offseason, so nothing is set in stone there. We would keep an eye out for a possible trade of Hooker at some point, also.

At slot cornerback, we have Jalen Thompson getting the nod, with P.J. Locke taking over at free safety. But, again, don't write either one's name in pen just yet.