Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' First Practice of Mandatory Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys had their first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday, and we got an inside look into what went on thanks to the session being open to the media.

The biggest storyline of the day was no doubt George Pickens, who finally put all of the questions about a holdout or hold in to rest following practice.

The other big story of the day was Dak Prescott being listed among the injured players at practice. However, fear not, the Cowboys quarterback is not dealing with anything serious, as you will soon find out.

Now, a look at more on Prescott, Pickens and other big takeaways from Day 1 of the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp.

Dak Prescott headlines injury updates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed before practice that Dak Prescott (knee), Malik Hooker (back), James Houston (back) and Jalen Thompson (pectoral) would all be limited.

Schottenheimer noted that Prescott is dealing with a "sore knee" but it's "nothing we're concerned about."

It did not look like Prescott, who was sporting a sleeve on his left knee, was all that limited, with Jon Machota of The Athletic noting Presott "did just about everything he'd normally do during practice" and "was moving well."

Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys reports that the issue Prescott has stems from having fluid in his knee.

In addition to the aforementioned players, Schotty said DaRon Bland (foot) and Donovan Ezieruaku (hip) are "doing great."

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that Ezeiruaku has been doing more and more as the offseason progresses and he managed to "take part in individual drills and worked on the sleds with the fellow pass rushers."

George Pickens limited but all in

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer said during OTAs that Pickens would be limited for minicamp just to play it safe as he ramps up after he was absent for the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

And that came to fruition on Tuesday, as Pickens took part in mock and individual work but did not participate in team drills. Schotty said Pickens would be fully unleashed for training camp.

GP looked good! No team drills, individuals but caught passes, looked sharp and even did a little dance on the sidelines post pass pic.twitter.com/1Kaezm3iLK — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) June 16, 2026

Pickens told reporters after practice that he has no intentions of holding in or out the rest of the offseason, so he's fully in with the Cowboys for 2026.

A lot of MIKE work for DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Overshown "got a lot of work" as the MIKE linebacker for Dallas at practice on Tuesday, which is yet another sign he's the favorite to don the green dot.

Before practice, Schotty noted that Overshown is the team's target to wear the green dot and Dee Winters' ability to play weakside linebacker allows the Cowboys to give Overshowne that role. Winters remains under consideration for the job, also.

Revel, Durant make standout plays

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant had pass break-ups during the session, per Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website.

Revel and Durant are two of the competitors for the cornerback job opposite Bland, as is Caelen Carson, who also saw first-team reps during OTAs.

Two tryouts and one signing

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas have two tryout players at minicamp this week in edge rusher Charles Snowden and and cornerback Sam Webb.

Snowden spent the past two seasons with the Raiders and had three sacks in 2025. Webb was with the Browns last season and posted eight combined tackles, one pass defensed and one recovered fumble in seven games.

The Cowboys are reportedly signing offensive lineman Chris Glaser, who will offer another body at center with Matt Hennessy on the shelf for the foreseeable future with a neck injury.