Dallas Cowboys New Walkthrough Jerseys Brutally Roasted By Fans

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026 NFL campaign, with the hopes of a return to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs in each of the past two years.

Dallas completely overhauled its roster during the offseason, and the 53-man regular season roster is now set after a weekend of cuts. The Cowboys are also building their practice squad for the upcoming season, but there was something else that had the fan base talking on Monday night.

Sure, everyone was trying to make sense of the decision to waive backup quarterback Joe Milton III, but there was another thing that really stood out: the team has new walkthrough jerseys.

Photos from the team's walkthrough on Monday afternoon began making the rounds on social media, and everyone immediately noticed the new look. Cowboys Nation began roasting the new look at "Walmart jerseys" that players were wearing, and the jokes kept flying throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys' Fans Aren't Feeling New Practice Look

Cowboys have new walkthrough jerseys. pic.twitter.com/HZRCtJrXQV — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 31, 2026

The walkthrough jerseys are a basic look, with numbers on the front and back and tiny stars on the sleeves. There are no names on the jerseys. The offense is rocking white jerseys, while the defense is in navy blue.

"They really look like the Walmart joints that be on sale for like $20 lol," one fan joked on X. Another fan thought their eyes may be deceiving them, writing: "What's up with those jersey style bro?"

LOL ... they're all in those jerseys because today is a walkthrough lol — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 31, 2026

Just highlights how weird the Cowboys actual jersey color scheme is. https://t.co/Oe73cBpBDK — Darren (@djohn90) August 31, 2026

As the hits kept coming for the new look, everyone had their favorite store of choice to reference. From Walmart to H-E-B, and even a Tom Thumb shoutout, the jerseys were widely viewed as a downgrade.

But perhaps the H-E-B reference is the most spot on, because the team recently announced a partnership with the Texas superstore. Just slap a patch on them and hang them on the racks.

While everyone was quick to roast the Cowboys' walkthrough jerseys, another fan kept things in perspective. And that's the reasonable approach, because as long as the team is winning on gamedays, the practice jerseys wll be forgotten.

I’m tryna figure out why everybody got a issue with the jerseys like they’re running these back for the season opener or something, they’re for walkthroughs 😂 https://t.co/YAXXg3SygO — Meme the 🦄 (@_AverageJoaan) September 1, 2026

If there was one winner from the new walkthrough jerseys going viral, it was offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, because fans couldn't help but to point out his fresh fade.

So while the big losers from Monday were the new jerseys, Beebe cacme out on top.

Cooper Beebe with the Jon B fade …. the league in trouble. https://t.co/PzIQd8gkFt — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 31, 2026

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