Dallas Cowboys Roster Gymnastics Offer Optimism For Joe Milton After Release

The Dallas Cowboys made some difficult decisions over the past 48 hours, as the team cut down to the 53-man roster on Sunday afternoon. But while the initial 53-man roster was set, the team wasn't done making moves.

On Monday, the Cowboys made a surprising decision to release backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

Milton had initially made the team's regular-season roster, but after claiming running back Emari Demercado from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys needed to make a corresponding move to open up a roster spot.

Unfortunately for Milton, he was the casualty. That doesn't mean his time in Dallas has completely come to an end, however, because the timing of the move bodes well for the Cowboys, and there is some optimism surrounding his future with the team.

Cowboys Hope To Land Joe Milton III on Practice Squad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' decision to waive Joe Milton came after a majority of teams around the league have already made their final decisions on their quarterback rooms. By releasing Milton after rosters were already set, it increases the chances that he will clear waivers and the Cowboys can sign him to the practice squad.

Patrik Walker of the team's official noted: "The plan is to add him to the practice squad (there are a few seats left)."

The Cowboys have a high opinion of Milton and his potential, and he was "neck and neck" with Sam Howell for the primary backup role. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the competition following the team's preseason finale.

"It's neck and neck and love both of those guys," Coach Schotty said of Howell and Milton.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Sam Howell, and Joe Milton walk onto the field during practice at the Ford Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas currently has 13 players on the initial practice squad, including defensive tackle Adedayo Odeleye, who is part of the league's International Pathway Program. That allows the Cowboys to use a roster exemption, so the team's practice squad can max out at 17 players.

As for Milton, if he is brought back to the team's practice squad, it will present him with an opportunity to continue fine-tuning his skills. There is no denying Milton has the raw physical talent that teams look for, but his lack of consistency has been holding back his development. Hopefully, with a spot on the practie squad and some new fire under his seat, Milton can finally flip the switch and take the next step forward.

We'll learn later today whether Milton ultimately clears waivers and returns to Dallas.

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