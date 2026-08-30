Dallas Cowboys Full 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Sunday, something that wasn't easy to do.
Dallas deserves credit for building a strong depth chart, which meant there were some very difficult cuts to make. That included saying goodbye to two running backs who were fan favorites as rookies one year ago in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Out of the two, Blue was the more shocking cut, especially after he entered training camp on a high note.
Another surprising release was tight end Michael Trigg, who had been a standout throughout the offseason. In the end, the Cowboys felt better about Luke Schoonmaker as their TE3 behind Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Prior to their cutdowns, Dallas also added some help by trading for offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His addition meant Nate Thomas would be on the way out, and Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick.
As for those who made the roster, one of the more intriguing names was Camden Brown. The undrafted free agent was a star throughout the preseason and ended up making the roster with Dallas realizing they couldn't expose him to waivers. With all that said, here's a look at the initial Cowboys' 53-man roster.
Quarterback:
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton
Running Back:
- Javonte Williams
- Malik Davis
- Hunter Luepke
Notable Cuts: Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah
Wide Receiver:
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Camden Brown
Notable Cuts: Anthony Smith
Tight End:
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Luke Schoonmaker
Notable Cuts: Michael Trigg
Offensive Line:
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Broderick Jones
- T.J. Bass
- Ajani Cornelius
Defensive Line:
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
Notable Cuts: Jay Toia
EDGE:
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Malachi Lawrence
- Von Miller
- James Houston
- Tyrus Wheat
Notable Cuts: Sam Williams
IR: Marist Liufau
Inside Linebacker:
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Dee Winters
- Shemar James
Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson, Curtis Robinson
Cornerback:
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Caelen Carson
- Ameer Speed
IR: Devin Moore
Safety:
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
- Alijah Clark
Notable Cuts: Julius Wood
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Dallas could still shake things up with teams being able to make waiver claims until 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday. Of course, anyone they add would mean someone on the current 53-man roster will be in danger of losing their spot.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.