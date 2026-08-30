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Dallas Cowboys Full 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster is set.
Randy Gurzi|
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Sunday, something that wasn't easy to do.

Dallas deserves credit for building a strong depth chart, which meant there were some very difficult cuts to make. That included saying goodbye to two running backs who were fan favorites as rookies one year ago in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Out of the two, Blue was the more shocking cut, especially after he entered training camp on a high note.

Another surprising release was tight end Michael Trigg, who had been a standout throughout the offseason. In the end, the Cowboys felt better about Luke Schoonmaker as their TE3 behind Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Prior to their cutdowns, Dallas also added some help by trading for offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His addition meant Nate Thomas would be on the way out, and Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick.

As for those who made the roster, one of the more intriguing names was Camden Brown. The undrafted free agent was a star throughout the preseason and ended up making the roster with Dallas realizing they couldn't expose him to waivers. With all that said, here's a look at the initial Cowboys' 53-man roster.

Quarterback:

  • Dak Prescott
  • Sam Howell
  • Joe Milton

Running Back:

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Javonte Williams
  • Malik Davis
  • Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah

Wide Receiver:

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Ryan Flournoy
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jonathan Mingo
  • Camden Brown

Notable Cuts: Anthony Smith

Tight End:

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford
  • Luke Schoonmaker

Notable Cuts: Michael Trigg

Offensive Line:

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • Drew Shelton
  • Broderick Jones
  • T.J. Bass
  • Ajani Cornelius

Defensive Line:

  • Quinnen Williams
  • Kenny Clark
  • Otito Ogbonnia
  • Jonathan Bullard
  • LT Overton

Notable Cuts: Jay Toia

EDGE:

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Rashan Gary
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Malachi Lawrence
  • Von Miller
  • James Houston
  • Tyrus Wheat

Notable Cuts: Sam Williams
IR: Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker:

  • DeMarvion Overshown
  • Jaishawn Barham
  • Dee Winters
  • Shemar James

Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson, Curtis Robinson

Cornerback:

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • DaRon Bland
  • Shavon Revel Jr.
  • Cobie Durant
  • Caelen Carson
  • Ameer Speed

IR: Devin Moore

Safety:

  • Caleb Downs
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Malik Hooker
  • P.J. Locke
  • Markquese Bell
  • Alijah Clark

Notable Cuts: Julius Wood

Specialists (3):

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Brandon Aubrey, K
  • Bryan Anger, P
  • Trent Sieg, LS

Dallas could still shake things up with teams being able to make waiver claims until 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday. Of course, anyone they add would mean someone on the current 53-man roster will be in danger of losing their spot.

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Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

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