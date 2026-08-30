Dallas Cowboys Full 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Sunday, something that wasn't easy to do.

Dallas deserves credit for building a strong depth chart, which meant there were some very difficult cuts to make. That included saying goodbye to two running backs who were fan favorites as rookies one year ago in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Out of the two, Blue was the more shocking cut, especially after he entered training camp on a high note.

Another surprising release was tight end Michael Trigg, who had been a standout throughout the offseason. In the end, the Cowboys felt better about Luke Schoonmaker as their TE3 behind Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Prior to their cutdowns, Dallas also added some help by trading for offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His addition meant Nate Thomas would be on the way out, and Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick.

As for those who made the roster, one of the more intriguing names was Camden Brown. The undrafted free agent was a star throughout the preseason and ended up making the roster with Dallas realizing they couldn't expose him to waivers. With all that said, here's a look at the initial Cowboys' 53-man roster.

Quarterback:

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back:

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams

Malik Davis

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah

Wide Receiver:

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Camden Brown

Notable Cuts: Anthony Smith

Tight End:

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Luke Schoonmaker

Notable Cuts: Michael Trigg

Offensive Line:

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Broderick Jones

T.J. Bass

Ajani Cornelius

Defensive Line:

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Notable Cuts: Jay Toia

EDGE:

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

Von Miller

James Houston

Tyrus Wheat

Notable Cuts: Sam Williams

IR: Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker:

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Dee Winters

Shemar James

Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson, Curtis Robinson

Cornerback:

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Caelen Carson

Ameer Speed

IR: Devin Moore

Safety:

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Alijah Clark

Notable Cuts: Julius Wood

Specialists (3):

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Dallas could still shake things up with teams being able to make waiver claims until 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday. Of course, anyone they add would mean someone on the current 53-man roster will be in danger of losing their spot.

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