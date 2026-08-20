Cowboys OC Klayton Adams Has One Very Important Snack Room Request

Klayton Adams is entering his second season as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and his expertise in the run game has made a noticeable impact. Adams, however, isn’t stopping at revolutionizing the rushing attack. He also wants to level up the team’s snack game.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Adams went into full detail on his plans for the team’s snack room, which revolved around a hot dog fridge.

“It’s something I’m working on here. How can you really have a break room or a snack room if you don’t have a hot dog fridge? And if you’re gonna have a hot dog fridge, you have to have high quality hot dogs in it. And if you’re gonna have high quality hot dogs, we have to have brioche buns and maybe some pretzel buns,” Adams said via Jon Machota.

Adams added that he’s working on getting an “industrial-sized 7-Eleven hot dog roller” which he believes would be a huge benefit. He also got tips from a Disneyland employee on how to properly steam the bun.

“One of the things I learned from going to Disneyland with my kids, because I was trying to steam the bun, I was trying to toast the bun, and the guy at Disneyland goes, ‘No, man, put it in the bun and then wrap it in foil and let the hot dog steam the bun.’ It’s been revolutionary.”

It’s hard to argue against Adams’ stance. A high quality hot dog is a major staple at sporting events, so why wouldn’t the players want to have the best on hand as well? Just last year, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted to build the greatest culture in all of sports and adding top-notch snacks is an excellent way to improve any culture, so it would be a wise move to grant Adams’ request.

Klayton Adams also focused on improving Dallas O-line

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams clearly didn’t spend his entire presser discussing hot dogs, although I wouldn’t be mad if he did. He also touched on several topics including the performance of offensive tackle Terence Steele.

The veteran right tackle hasn’t lived up to expectations since signing a contract extension in 2023, and Adams said his work this offseason has been “up and down,” while adding he’s focused on helping Steele find a way to eliminate the lows.

Adams wasn’t alone in discussing Steele, as Coach Schotty also touched on the topic, echoing Adams’ concerns and saying that Steele must play with more consistency.

Before joining Dallas as their OC, Adams was a highly regarded offensive line coach. His expertise in this area was a big factor in his hiring, and he’s going to need to put that to use to help the offense stay on track.

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