Dallas Cowboys on Brink of Getting More Reinforcements Back on Defense

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with major injury issues early this season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Each week following the season opener, it seemed like a starter or key rotational piece was going down with injury, and this certainly didn't help a defense that was already having its struggles under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

But in Week 7's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys welcomed back linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant to the lineup after multi-week absences due to respective hamstring injuries.

Now, it's looking like the Cowboys could soon be getting back a notable member of their defensive line as the midway point of the season arrives.

Cowboys DT Jonathan Bullard Nearing Return From Injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (98) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys announced Thursday that they have opened up the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, who had been on injured reserve for the past four games after suffering a calf injury in Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If he doesn't return during that window, Bullard will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

It remains to be seen if Bullard will be ready in time for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, though it feels like a more realistic target date could be Week 9 at the Indianapolis Colts.

Either way, Bullard eventual return might get overlooked but it will bring some much-needed depth back to the defensive line.

During the first three games with Dallas this year, Bullard has just three total tackles and two quarterback hits but he has a decade of NFL experience that fans have yet to see on display this season.

What Jonathan Bullard's Potential Return Can Do for Dallas

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard (93) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullard's return will allow players like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark to rotate out knowing that a veteran with over 130 games of regular-season experience is stepping in for them.

After signing with the Cowboys this offseason following one year with the New Orleans Saints, Bullard admitted that Dallas' defense fits what he's used to.

"I think the defense they're trying to bring in is what I've done for the last 10 years," Bullard said. "To come in and be a big end, and be present on run downs, to make it tougher for teams to run the ball — for us to get the run defense going. To have the opportunity to come here, it just fit."

Fans will have to wait and see what that looks like on a week-to-week basis once Bullard makes his potential return.

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