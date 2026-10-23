Cowboys' Christian Parker is All Business and No Feelings for Homecoming vs. Eagles

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, it will be Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's first game back in his old stomping grounds.

Prior to taking the Cowboys' defensive coordinator job, Parker was the Eagles' passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, working under Philly's defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio.

Before that, Parker also worked under Fangio in 2021, when Fangio was the Denver Broncos' head coach and Parker was Denver's defensive backs coach.

When asked about going back to his old home at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, Parker made it clear he's all business and it's just another divisional matchup for him.

"It's just another division game," Parker stated, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "It's another divisional opponent and another task for us as a team."

First-year struggles and a must-win game

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot riding on this game for Parker and the Cowboys, and not just because it's an NFC East matchup.

Dallas' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL through six games. The Cowboys rank 30th in total yards allowed per game, 23rd in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards and 25th in points.

As a result, Parker, who has looked overmatched in his first season as a defensive play-caller, is already on the hot seat, at least when it comes to Cowboys fans and analysts. Things have been so bad that Dallas even brought in veteran defensive coach Mike Pettine as a consultant to help Parker out.

Despite all of the struggles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and others continue to express confidence in Parker.

As bad as the Cowboys have been, the Eagles might be in a worse spot after it was revealed Jalen Hurts would miss the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs.

With the Eagles in dire straits and the Cowboys sitting at 2-4, they cannot lose this game, but that remains a very real possibility given what we've witnessed from Dallas this season.

Vic Fangio talks Christian Parker

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker worked under the Eagles' defensive coordinator for three seasons (one in Denver, two in Philly) before taking the job in Dallas.

Fangio was asked during the week if he has been in touch with his former assistant lately. Fangio said the two have not spoken around the first or second game of the regular season.

“No. We talked right before training camp started, had a text exchange either after the first or second game, but that's been the extent of it. Makes it a little different being in the same division," he said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Parker looking to create his own identity

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker (left) and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay react during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon taking the job, it was obvious to point out that Parker's defense might look a lot like Fangio's because he worked under the high-profile defensive coach for a few seasons.

However, Parker made it clear he wanted the Cowboys' defense to have its own identity.

"This is our defense. I don't want it to be called the Eagles defense or Vic (Fangio's) defense. This is going to be ours. We've been real intentional about going about that process from the language that we use, the work flow that we have and everything else. It's been real fun," Parker said back in May.

While Parker's defense has looked a lot like Fangio's, the results have not been good at all and, at this rate, he might not be around for another season if things don't turn around the rest of the way.

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