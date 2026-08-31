Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Tracker: Every Player Signed

The Dallas Cowboys made some surprising moves over the weekend as the team set its 53-man roster for the upcoming regular season. There were a handful of surprises, including the release of second-year running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue was among one of the biggest surprise cuts in the entire league, but now we will have to wait to see if he can make his way onto the team's practice squad.

Teams around the league can begin adding to their practice squads at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET, after players clear through waivers.

A total of 16 players can be added to the practice squad for each team, with the opportunity to add a 17th if a spot is used as an International Player Pathway program exemption.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players to keep an eye on when the team begins adding to its practice squad include tight end Michael Trigg, linebacker Justin Barron, cornerbacks Josh Butler and Trikweze Bridges, safety Zion Childress and Julius Wood, and wide receiver Anthony Smith.

The Cowboys also parted ways with fan-favorite offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, who made history during the preseason, so we'll have to see if he gets the opportunity to continue pursuing his NFL career in Dallas.

In total, the team made 39 roster moves to get down to its 53-man roster, while trading offensive tackle Nate Thomas away to the Houston Texans. Linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Devin Moore were placed on the reserve/injured-designated for return list, while tight end DJ Rogers was placed on the waived/injured list.

A full look at the Cowboys' practice squad for the upcoming season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Practice Squad

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This post will be updated as information begins to pour in. Teams will begin signing players to their practice squad after waivers are cleared at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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