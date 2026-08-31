Cowboys Add Much-Needed RB Depth Familiar With Klayton Adams After Shock Jaydon Blue Cut

When it was revealed the Dallas Cowboys only had three running backs on their initial 53-man roster after surprisingly cutting Jaydon Blue, we figured an addition was coming.

Well, that addition has now come.

According to the league's transactions wire on Monday, the Cowboys were awarded running back Emari Demercado off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

After going undrafted out of TCU, Demercado latched on with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and spent his first three seasons there. Demercado's time in the desert overlapped with Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams', who was Arizona's offensive line coach from 2023-2024.

Over three seasons with the Cardinals, Demarcado carried the rock 126 times for 819 yards and three touchdowns while adding 50 catches for 324 yards and one more score.

"Emari's a guy that Klayton has some exposure to. Good veteran that plays special teams, and there are a lot of good things that we're excited about with him," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Demercado, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Demercado is perhaps best known for his 2025 blunder when he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line for a touchdown, which led to a turnover.

How Demercado fits with Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given Malik Davis' shaky ability as a pass-catcher, the Cowboys needed another option at running back who could handle catching passes out of the backfield if Davis struggles.

That's probably what Demercado does best, which is why he saw a good amount of third-down work with the Cardinals.

As far as his pass-blocking abilities are concerned, Demarcado is adequate, although he does struggle with consistency.

Another thing Demercado brings to the table is plenty of special teams experience, which is important for a backup running back.

Why Jaydon Blue cut was surprising

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys waiving Jaydon Blue, who was not claimed off waivers on Monday afternoon, was no doubt the most shocking cut to take place on Sunday.

After all, it once looked like Blue might win the RB2 job based on the accounts out of training camp from beat writers and even Schottenheimer, who heaped praise on the young back.

“I think he came back, and I’ve said this before, I think he came back with a different mentality, which is great. He’s always been extremely bright and picked up the scheme very, very well,” Schotty said of Blue. “It’s been good for us to see him take the next step in certain areas, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s some of the stuff in the return game. But I noticed it early on that there was a little bit different intentionality about him."

Even when Malik Davis surged in the RB2 competition late in the process, it still looked like Blue had done enough to secure a roster spot.

We've learned this lesson before in past training camps and it was reinstilled in 2026: never take what we read and see out of camp as gospel, as least when it comes to young players.

What fans, analysts and beat writers see might not always line up with what NFL coaches see. Clearly that was the case with Blue, who is now looking for a new home.

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