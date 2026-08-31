Dallas Cowboys Finally Confirm Backup QB Decision With Stunning Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys had a hotly-contested backup quarterback competition this offseason between Joe Milton and Sam Howell.

In fact, the competition was so close that the Cowboys ultimately chose to keep both signal-callers on the initial 53-man roster, something owner Jerry Jones said the team might do.

Fast forward to Monday, the day after the Cowboys cut their roster down to 53 players, and the team has reportedly made its decision.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are cutting Milton, which means Howell has won the backup quarterback job.

This move is likely the corresponding transaction to make room for running back Emari Demercado, who the team claimed off waivers earlier in the day.

Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com noted that if Milton clears waivers, the Cowboys intend to add him to the practice squad.

Why is this surprising?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that the Cowboys chose Howell over Milton isn't the part that's surprising. Truth be told, this race was so close, we would not have been shocked either way.

What is surprising is the timing of the move to cut Milton.

About an hour before the move was reported, head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted that the competition was not settled. Apparently it was a bit more settled than he was letting on.

"That's not completely settled, and we need to work through that. We're constantly ripping [their] film. We're not ready to make that decision," Schotty said when asked about keeping both quarterbacks.

We can't say for sure what changed in such a short span, but what we can say is this move coming down so shortly after Schotty's comments is at least a bit odd.

How Sam Howell won the QB2 job

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the preseason slate began, Schottenheimer told the media that Howell had been slightly more consistent than Milton, which was a hint Howell was in the lead.

However, Milton came storming back over the first two preseason games, when he looked like a much-improved quarterback and thoroughly outplayed Howell.

But Milton took a clear step back in preseason Week 3 while his counterpart shined and that might have been the deciding factor in Howell ultimately winning the job.

Another advantage Howell has is experience. The veteran signal-caller has started in 18 of the 20 games he has played in during his career and has thrown 645 passes in his career.

Meanwhile, Milton has never started a game in the NFL and has thrown just 53 career passes over five games.

For a win-now team like Dallas, experience is a major plus for the backup quarterback.

As much upside as Milton has with his arm and athleticism, Howell offers a more sure thing than the Tennessee product and is likely a better bet to keep the team afloat if Prescott gets hurt.

Keeping Milton on the practice squad makes sense. After all, he has shown improvement this offseason and perhaps he can continue making strides moving forward.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —