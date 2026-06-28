The Dallas Cowboys underwent several changes to kick off the 2026 offseason, from shaking up the coaching staff to revamping the roster after missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive year.

With all of the changes, the team will be on the search for a new special teams ace after veteran defensive back C.J. Goodwin announced some major career news over the weekend.

Goodwin held his 9th annual free PEGA Foundation All-Star Sports Camp over the weekend, where he announced that he is retiring from football after 12 years in the NFL.

The final eight seasons of Goodwin's career came in Dallas.

CJ Goodwin Calls It A Career

What a ride for Linsly grad CJ Goodwin‼️



He’s calling it a career after 12 years in the NFL, the past 8 with the Cowboys.



Here’s part of my conversation with CJ & Hall of Famer Mel Blount, who made a call which would change Goodwin’s life.



Much more tonight on Sports Sunday! https://t.co/K33W9ODFa0 pic.twitter.com/uKF24U32QO — Rob Metzger (@RMetzgerWTOV9) June 28, 2026

Rob Metzger of WTOV-9 spoke with Goodwin after the announcement as the NFL vet reflected on his lengthy career, which began as an undrafted free agent for the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2014. Pro Football Hall of Famer Mel Blount, who helped mentor Goodwin, also spoke on the special teams ace's career.

Goodwin then joined the Cowboys in 2018, appearing in 108 games with the team.

During his eight seasons, Goodwin saw 2,211 snaps on special teams, 62 snaps on defense, and one offensive rep. He was a key member of the special teams unit and a team captain in 2025, along with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, Donovan Wilson, and Brandon Aubrey.

Part of Goodwin's key to longevity was his ability to take care of his body and his leadership. Prior to his final season, Goodwin received high praise from special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"He's a pro, and he's really good at what he does," Sorensen said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

"He takes really good care of his body, he's a really good leader, but he also still produces. And you've gotta keep producing to stay in the league. He's consistently done that. He competes every day and does right, and keeps producing."

Now, we will have to see what Goodwin does in the next stage of his life after football, but Cowboys Nation will wish him nothing but continued success.

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