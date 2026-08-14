Shavon Revel Explains Why Defending WRs During Cowboys-Rams Joint Practice Was 'Easy'

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams squared off in a joint practice this week and cornerback Shavon Revel admitted he had an "easy" time guarding Rams wide receivers.

That's quite a bold claim for a team that sports Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and while some might take that as a dig at the duo, there's a very good explanation for why he feels that way.

It has everything to do with the pair of receivers Revel is routinely tasked with guarding in practice. Dallas sports an elite receiver pairing in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, both of whom challenge Revel on a daily basis.

“That felt easy because I’ve been doing it every day against — in my opinion, personally — the best receivers in the league and I felt that throughout this camp," Revel said, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "When we played the Rams, I was like 'Damn, this is easy. It’s nothing because I’m guarding these guys every single day.'”

Two other plays: Jalen Thompson got juked by Davante Adams after the catch for what would’ve been a solid gain. Puka Nacua had a step on a deep wheel route against Shavon Revel, but Revel caught up and it was incomplete. https://t.co/TKCgD30JkK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 11, 2026

The old "iron sharpens iron" adage is definitely applicable when it comes to all Cowboys cornerbacks having to square off against Dallas' talented wide receivers group that also includes an ascending Ryan Flournoy.

More often than not, Revel is going to lose to those guys, but he has had enough victories against them to be optimistic that he's moving in the right direction and will be fully prepared for any matchup thrown at him during the 2026 campaign.

Shavon Revel's quest for CB2

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel had a disappointing rookie campaign, but he also didn't have a normal offseason because he was still recovering from a torn ACL and that can make all the difference in the world.

Now, with a full offseason, Revel looks like he's on track to rebound and meet the expectations the Cowboys had of him when they drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But Revel's hopes of starting aren't looking great. While Revel has enjoyed a strong training camp, free-agent acquisition Cobie Durant has been better. In fact, Durant has been one of the Cowboys' biggest offseason standouts.

With DaRon Bland set to man the starting spot on the other side, Revel looks primed to begin the season as the CB3 on the depth chart.

However, with the injury issues and poor play we have seen from Bland in recent years, and with Durant being anything but locked in as the starter for the entire season, there are a few avenues for Revel to work his way into a starting role in 2026.