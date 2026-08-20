Christian Parker Views Von Miller as More Than Just Added Pass-Rush Juice For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a big addition to their edge rushers room earlier this week when the team signed Von Miller in free agency.

Miller had been lobbying for the Cowboys to sign him, and a union with Dallas always made sense with the team's promising but uncertain situation along the edge.

While he's long in the tooth, Miller showed he can still get after the quarterback in 2025 after he posted nine sacks — and he did so despite playing just 37% of snaps.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is obviously happy to be adding Miller to the mix upfront, but he's looking forward to what else Miller can bring outside of his obvious prowess in the pass-rush.

Parker believes Miller can make an impact on all downs, not just on obvious passing downs, and he also brings other intangibles to the table.

“Ultimate professional. Phenomenal teammate. And obviously he can still get after the quarterback and play at a high level as an all down player," Parker said of Miller. "We’re not really putting a cap on what could be this year, we’re gonna let that kind of handle it itself. But we definitely feel good about that edge room and feel good about the addition.”

More than just a pass-rusher

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miller is most well known for getting after the quarterback and that is going to propel him to Canton one day.

But Miller has also been a plus run defender during his career, with the veteran posting Pro Football Focus grades of 78.8 or better 11 times. In 2025, Miller didn't have his best campaign as a run defender, but he still managed to post a solid 67.2 grade.

For a Cowboys team that had the 10th-worst run defense last season, Miller's ability to play the run is a welcomed bonus.

A Hall of Fame teammate

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) start a huddle rally before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker pointed out Miller being a great teammate, and that's something the future Hall of Famer prides himself on.

"If there’s a Hall of Fame for that, I’m going in first ballot," he said. "To be honest, I’m probably the best teammate that’s ever played in the NFL.”

Becoming a good teammate isn't something that just happened naturally for Miller. It's a quality he has developed over the years, and he had a heck of a roster of guys to learn from.

"My love for my teammates started at Texas A&M," he added. "And then it went over to the Denver Broncos and you just build on that, especially when you get around other great teammates, like Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey.

"You just watch those guys, you watch how they handle the perception of everyone else looking at them and they're able to use that to get more out of everybody else and I'm in that position now, too, and that's the same thing that I'm doing."

Miller's impact should be felt both on and off the field for Dallas, and his ability to teach will be invaluable to the team's other pass rushers, and especially guys like second-year EDGE Donovan Ezeiraku and rookie outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence.