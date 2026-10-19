Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After Week 6 Loss Include Another Starting Defender

As if everything else that has gone wrong for the Dallas Cowboys' defense hasn't been enough, the unit has also been ravaged by injuries to make matters worse.

The Cowboys are missing starters at cornerback, safety and linebacker, and now they are in danger of losing yet another linebacker from the starting lineup.

Dee Winters suffered what was labeled an ankle injury in the first half of the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the veteran wasn't able to return after that. It figures that Winters would get hurt during a game in which he made an impact play with an interception he nearly returned for a touchdown.

Winters wasn't the only notable player to get hurt, as wideout and returner KaVontae Turpin came down with a ribs injury on the opening kickoff and did not return, either.

Dee Winters, KaVontae Turpin injury updates

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns a punt against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Winters is actually dealing with an Achilles strain. Meanwhile, Turpin has a rib cartilage issue, with the good news being that X-Rays came back clean on the wideout's injury.

"Cowboys LB Dee Winters has an Achilles strain and WR KaVontae Turpin is dealing with a rib cartilage issue. X-rays clean," Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram relayed.

There was some concern about Dak Prescott's ribs after he took a shot to the area during the game and seemed to favor them, but Schotty said he is not aware of the Cowboys quarterback receiving any X-rays, so Prescott seems to be OK.

It isn't immediately clear if either player will miss time.

The Cowboys replaced Turpin with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo on punt returns and running back Tyler Goodson on kickoffs. The former averaged six yards per return and had a long of 16 yards and the latter broke off a 30-yard return and averaged 24.4 pre return over five attempts.

At linebacker, Shemar James took over for Winters and finished with five tackles.

When is DeMarvion Overshown coming back?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember this guy? Sure you do!

With Winters hurt and possibly in danger of missing time, it would be nice to get DeMarvion Overshown back in Week 7.

Overshown suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and has missed the last five games. The length of his absence has been a surprise because the belief was Overshown wouldn't miss more than three games after the team didn't place him on injured reserve.

Putting that aside for now, Overshown finally returned to practice last week and turned in two limited sessions in total, so it appears he's at least getting closer to returning.

That said, we have expected Overshown back for a few weeks now, yet the veteran is still out, so nobody should get their hopes up for Overshown returning to the field this week.

The good news for all of the Cowboys' injured players is they have an extra day to get right this week with Dallas playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

We'll know more on Thursday, when the Cowboys drop their first injury report of Week 7.

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