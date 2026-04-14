1 Possible Cowboys 2026 Draft Move Could Help Dallas Build Super Bowl Team

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options in Round 1.

The most exciting option is the Cowboys using both of the picks to make an aggressive move up to grab a blue-chip prospect to help improve a defense that desperately needs impact players.

Another trade scenario involves the Cowboys moving back from the No. 20 overall pick, which is a sound strategy for a few reasons.

For starters, player grades from that point through the top of the second round will be similar, and Dallas could utilize that pick to move into the second round, where they don't have a pick, and Dallas can acquire an extra selection (or more if the Cowboys decide to pull off multiple trades) in the process.

That's something ESPN's Bill Barnwell is suggesting the Cowboys do because it could aid in their quest to build a Super Bowl team by opening the door to add more cheap, young talent.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"(The Cowboys) don't have a second-round pick in this year's draft, and their third-rounder is 16 picks later than where it would have originally landed as a result of the George Pickens and Osa Odighizuwa swaps," Barnwell said.

"Adding more young talent to this roster is the only way the Cowboys can build a Super Bowl contender around their big-money group of veterans," he added. "And moving down from No. 20 to add more capital would be the right way to get them there."

How trading back can help Cowboys build a Super Bowl team

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Because of the big-money contracts the Cowboys have on the books, adding good veterans that come at a high price in free agency just isn't always in the cards.

The best course of action is trying to surround their exisiting high-priced veteran players with younger ones who can make an immediate impact at a far cheaper price than a free agent.

Acquiring one or more picks with a trade back means more bites at the apple and a better chance to find the players who offer maximum value because of their cheap rookie contracts.

Why adding a second-round pick is important

Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If you look back at the Cowboys' dynasty in the 1990s, there is one very noticeable trait about the team: second-round picks played a huge role.

From 1988 through 1994, the Cowboys added franchise legends like inside linebacker Ken Norton (1988), fullback Daryl Johnston (1989), safety Darren Woodson (1992) and guard Larry Allen (1994).

If the Cowboys can do half as good as that incredible run over the next few years, Dallas will be in a great spot moving forward.

How Cowboys can get a second-round pick by trading up

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cowboys do have an opportunity to trade up from pick No. 12 and still land themselves a second-round pick, even though the trade would require Dallas to move both first-round picks.

Dallas should have its sights set on the Cleveland Browns, who own the Nos. 6 and 39 (second round) picks.

A swap involving the Cowboys' first-rounders and those Browns picks would be almost be an even match in value, the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart. Cleveland's selections are worth 2,110 total points, while Dallas' are worth 2,050 points.

At most, the Cowboys may have to give up their fourth-round pick, also, but we're not sure that will even be the case with the market for teams looking to trade up reportedly being slim.

Such a trade wouldn't net the extra draft pick Barnwell wants to see the Cowboys add, but it would at least put them in position to grab an elite prospect while also putting Dallas into Round 2.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —