Cowboys NFL Draft Mailbag: Biggest Questions Fans Are Asking Right Now

After months of rumors, buzz and speculation, the Dallas Cowboys will finally answer the slew of questions surrounding them when the 2026 NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25.

This year is particularly interesting for the Cowboys because they have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal. That gives Jerry Jones and Co. a myriad of options in Round 1, although things could calm down after that with Dallas having just one Day 2 selection on the docket currently.

Nevertheless, it's shaping up to be an exciting draft for Dallas and there is no shortage of anticipation for opening night.

Amid that anticipation, Cowboys fans have plenty of questions about what the team could do over the course of the three-day event. Here's some of the biggest questions on the minds of Cowboys fans and our answers to them.

How high could the Cowboys trade up from 12?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says teams from Nos. 3-7 are looking to trade back, so any of those spots should be available to the Cowboys. But cost is going to play a significant role, as is who is actually available. Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Sonny Styles are only guys I could see Dallas trading up for.

To get up to Arizona's No. 3 pick, the Cowboys would have to give up their two first-round picks and then likely their third-round pick (and maybe even more), which would leave them with just one selection before they are on the clock again in Round 4. It's not impossible to fathom Jerry Jones doing it, but we don't see Dallas signing up for all that.

Instead, picks four through seven are the sweet spots. In those spots, the Cowboys would still have to give up their first-rounders but can realistically get a Day 2 pick back in the trade on top of the selection they trade up for based on the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart.

That said, I would probably rule out No. 5 and No. 7 because of the possible in-division tax Dallas may have to pay to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Not to mention the disaster it would be if the Cowboys miss on their pick and Washington or New York nail one or both of Dallas' original selections.

Will Rueben Bain or Caleb Downs fall to the Cowboys at 12?

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both are possibilities, for sure, and for different reasons.

Despite being widely viewed as an elite prospect in this draft, the fact of the matter is positional value could lead to Downs falling into the Cowboys' lap at No. 12. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah stated he sees Downs possibly going in the nine to 12 range.

Bain's fall out of the top 10 would likely be a result of the concern over his short arms, which came in at 30 7/8 inches. ESPN's Matt Miller thinks Bain landing in the Cowboys' territory outside the top 10 is something that could happen.

If Dallas is able to stick and pick and walk away with either player, it will have been a great start to the draft.

What position could the Cowboys use a higher-than-expected pick on?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's go with wide receiver.

The future of George Pickens is still quite murky. It doesn't seem like the Cowboys have any interest in extending him to a long-term deal and are now staring at a situation in which he could hold out. At the very least, Pickens is going to be disgruntled and that can lead to a mess in the locker room and for team morale. Ruling out a trade at some point this offseason would be premature and the Cowboys need to be ready for that.

I'd also point out that Ryan Flournoy remains unproven yet is set to be the team's No. 3 wide receiver. Granted, he had a strong 2025 season, but that's hardly enough to cement him as a reliable No. 3 receiver and someone who can step up if Pickens or Lamb get hurt. At the very least, Dallas needs more competition and a veteran signing is still possible, if not likely.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Cowboys use their third-round pick on a wide receiver, but at the very least they should explore adding a player to the position on Day 3.

Is Dillon Thieneman to the Cowboys at No. 12 just smoke?

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of smokescreens before the NFL Draft every year, but this doesn't feel like. For starters, the Cowboys need a safety, so grabbing one in the first round isn't out of the question at all.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was the one who started the conversation about Thieneman to the Cowboys at No. 12, and it's logical why he did that because of the connections between the former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who coached the Ducks safety and is a big fan of him, and Cowboys defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley, who was on Alabama's staff with Lupoi in the past.

Thieneman has been on the rise since the combine, when he showed he has the athleticism to match all of the other impressive qualities he has, like instincts, toughness and high football IQ.

And, multiple ESPN analysts have pointed out along the way just how much Thieneman's stock has risen, with the former Purdue safety going from a projected second-round pick to a possible top-20 selection.

Would I still be surprised if the Cowboys took him at No. 12? Sure, but not as much as I would have been back in February.

Can the Cowboys get into the second round?

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board at the NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a few ways the Cowboys can do this, and the most fun way is pulling off a trade up with the Browns. That deal would see Dallas give up pick Nos. 12 and 20 and maybe another pick for the Browns' No. 6 pick and their second-round pick (No. 39).

Another way to move into the second round is if the Cowboys trade back from No. 20. Trading back into the second round from there would likely net the Cowboys a nice haul, whether they do it through one or two trades. Let's say the Arizona Cardinals want Ty Simpson but fear the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could also draft a signal-caller, want him at No. 21. That's an example of how the Cowboys could move back to the second round with one trade.

Then, there's dealing future assets to get into the second round. Teams view 2027 draft picks as gold right now and Dallas has a second-rounder next year and it's not crazy to think they could swap that and another lesser future pick for a second-round selection this year.

And piggybacking off what I said about a possible Pickens trade earlier: he could theoretically garner a second-round pick in a trade if Dallas decides to move him before or during the draft.

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