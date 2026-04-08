4 mistakes the Dallas Cowboys can't make in the 2026 NFL Draft

After going 7-9-1 in their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Dallas Cowboys went into this offseason determined to make some changes.

They started those changes by firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker. With Parker now running the defense, Dallas is reshaping the roster to fit his scheme.

The Cowboys added outside linebacker Rashan Gary via trade and signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke. They also added cornerback Cobie Durant, nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia, and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

These moves give them flexibility in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, with Schottenheimer saying the goal is to draft for pure talent. That said, here’s a look at four mistakes they must avoid during the draft.

Leaving the NFL draft without a starting-caliber LB

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis in action against the Central Michigan Chippewas. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The one position the Cowboys failed to address in free agency was inside linebacker. They enter the draft with just three players at the position: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

That means they have to go into the draft and ensure they land a player who can start for them. Even if they sign one of the remaining veterans, the only way to fix the position long-term is to find someone they can lean on.

The good news is that there are some options they can look at outside of Round 1, so they don’t necessarily have to use one of their top picks on a linebacker. Players such as Pitt’s Kyle Louis and Kaleb Elarms-Orr from TCU stand out as potential fits.

Not finding a pass-rusher who can help in 2026

Miami Hurricanes DE Rueben Bain Jr. against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rashan Gary gives them a veteran presence off the edge, but the Cowboys need more depth. They have high hopes for Donovan Ezeiruaku, but need to get another player who can contribute right away.

Someone such as Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. has a chance to slip to No. 12, while his teammate, Akheem Mesidor, is an option at No. 20. Schottenheimer says they want to focus on talent first, which is good, but they still must find more pass rushers.

Passing on an elite safety if given the chance

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For years, the Cowboys have undervalued the safety position. That seems to have changed with Christian Parker, evidenced by their commitment to Jalen Thompson.

With Thompson, Malik Hooker, and P.J. Locke as their top three safeties, Dallas could go into the season with a better group than they had last year. That doesn’t mean they can’t improve it, especially if Ohio State’s Caleb Downs falls to No. 12.

If Downs is on the board, he’s someone the Cowboys have to pull the trigger on. It might hurt their chances to get an impact edge rusher, but Downs is a chess piece who can transform the secondary.

Not exploring a trade up

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas is rumored to have an interest in trading up, and they absolutely should explore it. While surrendering the No. 12 and No. 20 pick might be a tough pill to swallow, they have to at least see if that’s enough to perhaps move up to No. 3 for Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey.

Other trade options have been floated, including trying to get pick No. 6 from the Cleveland Browns, while also receiving a Day 2 pick from the Browns as well. Either way, Dallas must explore every option as they rebuild their roster in this draft.