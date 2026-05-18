This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys' work has been all about fine-tuning a roster that had plenty of promise on offense but a lot of holes on defense.

Dallas was one of the worst defenses in the NFL this past season, so they understood they needed a complete overhaul. Gone was Matt Eberflus, who held the defensive coordinator position for just one season. Replacing him is Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker has a completely different vision than Eberflus did and the Cowboys rebuilt the defensive roster accordingly. That included veterans added in free agency and through trades, as well as a strong NFL draft class which brings in plenty of youth on defense.

Cowboys rebuilt their defense throughout the offseason

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson celebrates after recovering a fumble from the Los Angeles Chargers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas added EDGE Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters, cornerback Cobie Durant, and safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke to give them some veteran depth throughout the defense. In the NFL draft, they then added more potential game-changers, led by safety Caleb Downs and EDGE Malachi Lawrence.

Downs is their main addition as the 11th overall pick is expected to be the leader of their secondary. He's already impressed fellow rookies with his ability to quickly pick up the playbook and effectively communicate with teammates. Veterans such as Dak Prescott and DeMarvion Overshown have also praised his work ethic, with Prescott saying he loves the way he's wired.

Expectations are far greater in 2026 for head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

These moves aren't expected to turn the Cowboys into a top 10 defense, but they can be significantly better than one year ago. With all 11 starters returning on offense, the Cowboys should be just as good, if not better, on that side of the ball.

This puts Schottenheimer in unfamiliar territory as he enters his second season with massive expectations. As a rookie head coach, hopes surrounding Schottenheimer weren't high. He was seen as a "safe" hire where Jerry Jones picked someone he knew, rather than looking for the next great head coach.

While he still has a lot to prove, Schottenheimer showed during his first season that he has a strong vision and knows how to get players to buy in. Now, he has to figure out how to get them to rise to the occasion when more is expected of them.

We haven't seen enough from Coach Schotty to definitively say he can deliver, but we have seen enough to give him the benefit of the doubt.

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