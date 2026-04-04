6 Running Backs Who Make Perfect Sense for Cowboys in 2026 NFL Draft

During the Annual NFL Owners Meeting, the Dallas Cowboys' decision-makers spent a lot of time discussing the 2026 NFL draft.

One thing that was touched on was the running back situation. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he has confidence in his backfield, which Javonte Williams leads. While Williams is coming off a career-year, there are questions behind him.

Schottenheimer stated that the team's younger backs need to step up, which is a fair statement. It would also be prudent to add more competition to the running back room, which is why these six prospects would be perfect for Dallas to consider.

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Emmett Johnson is an intriguing prospect who broke out in 2025. The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder ran for 1,451 yards with 12 touchdowns. He proved to be a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield as well, with 46 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson is a decisive-runner who moves quickly and has plenty of patience. That would fit well in the Cowboys' run scheme, and Dallas has shown some interest with assistant running backs coach Jamel Mutunga on hand for Johnson's Pro Day.

Roman Hemby, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby carries the ball, defended by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After four years at Maryland, Roman Hemby headed to Indiana for his redshirt senior season. It was a good move for Hemby, who ran for 1,120 yards and helped the Hoosiers capture a title.

He shared the backfield with Kaelon Black, but Hemby is a better fit in Dallas. He's not explosive, but has a high football IQ and is highly competitive. Those traits make him an ideal target for Schottenheimer.

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons RB Demond Claiborne runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

If Dallas wants someone to be a change-of-pace back behind Williams, Demond Claiborne could be their guy. The Wake Forest product posted a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine, showcasing the kind of speed that can frustrate defenses.

The Cowboys have shown interest in Claiborne as well, sending running back coach Derrick Foster to his Pro Day.

Cowboys RBs coach Derrick Foster on-hand at Wake Forest to see RB Demond Claiborne https://t.co/zk7BzI19o2 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 25, 2026

Claiborne would be an excellent selection in the later rounds to put pressure on Jaydon Blue, who was selected in the 2025 NFL draft to add some explosive speed but hardly saw the field as a rookie.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions RB Kaytron Allen runs for a touchdown against the Florida International Panthers. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Part of Penn State's two-headed rushing attack, Kaytron Allen is a punishing back. The 5-foot-11, 216-pounder isn't going to be the fastest back on the field, but he has great vision and patience, and is tough to bring down. Using him and Williams in the same backfield would truly wear down defenses.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB Jadarian Price rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Although overshadowed by teammate Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price has all the tools to be a difference-maker in the NFL. During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Price ran for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

He's not as explosive as Love, but he has plenty of speed, proven by his 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The only concern for Dallas is where he falls in this draft. Price is expected to go in Round 2, meaning he would need to fall for the Cowboys to have a chance to bring him in.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —