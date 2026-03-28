Cowboys Host Versatile Safety Kamari Ramsey for Top 30 Visit

As the Dallas Cowboys approach the 2026 NFL draft, their focus is clear. The Cowboys are meeting with a slew of defensive players, including top names such as linebacker Sonny Styles, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, and Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter, among those invited for top 30 visits.

They have met with a couple of offensive players, including Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., as well as Texas A&M running back E.J. Smith, who happens to be the son of Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith. That said, their focus has been on defense.

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On Saturday, another defensive prospect was added to the list, with Arye Pulli reporting that USC safety Kamari Ramsey is visiting with the Cowboys.

USC safety Kamari Ramsey is on a pre-draft "30" visit with the #Cowboys today.



Ranked No. 82 on PFF's Big Board. pic.twitter.com/PckgVhMhCO — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 28, 2026

Ramsey started his collegiate career at UCLA, where he played for two years. He then transferred to USC, where he spent the past two seasons. Ramsey finished with 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions in his career.

He was used in multiple spots in the Trojans defense, proving to be a capable deep coverage defender, but stood out in the slot. Ramsey's season came to an early end, however, when he suffered a right knee injury against Iowa in November.

Injuries could hurt Kamari Ramsey's draft stock

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Ramsey has the versatility to play either safety position, as well as in the slot, there are some red flags. As NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein says, Ramsey suffered injuries in each of the past two seasons, raising concerns about his durability.

"Versatile safety prospect with solid size. Ramsey saw a heavier workload at nickelback in 2025 after splitting time at all three safety spots in 2024. He plays with average eyes in space and good break anticipation when matched up in man," Zierlein wrote.

"He was adequate covering the slot in college but might not have enough short-area burst and athleticism to do the same in the pros. He needs to close downhill in run support with greater urgency when playing from depth. His tackle-finishing saw a massive improvement in 2025, but with multiple games missed in consecutive seasons, Ramsey’s draft stock could take a hit due to durability concerns."

The Cowboys have two picks in the opening round of the draft, but don't pick again until No. 92. Should Ramsey still be on the board at that spot, he would make sense for a team desperate to improve their pass defense.