Cowboys 2026 Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Throws Major Round 1 Curveball

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and draft boards around the league are reflecting the risers and fallers from Indy. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, there was a lot of talent on display that fills major voids on the team's roster.

Whether it be at linebacker, arguably the team's biggest area of need, or in the defensive backfield, which was the NFL's worst a season ago, the Cowboys could land multiple immediate impact players.

NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo shared his post-combine mock draft, which puts a twist on the general direction Dallas goes in recent mocks.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a cornerback like LSU star Mansoor Delane is a common pick, the Cowboys' second first-round selection throws in a surprise, though it still boosts the team's talent at a key position of need.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys first-round projections, which give us a curveball, can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

You can't improve the worst pass defense in the league unless you invest in talent at the position. That's why taking the best cornerback available would be wise for the Cowboys with their first of two picks.

"The dream of landing Styles at No. 12 is dead for the Dallas Cowboys. They could pivot to drafting the top cornerback in Mansoor Delane," Melo writes. "The 2026 NFL Draft doesn't particularly feature a strong class of cornerback prospects, but Delane emerged from the NFL Combine as the consensus top-ranked player at the position. He's super instinctual in coverage and can play right away in any scheme."

In his final season, Delane, who transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech, has recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and a career-high in passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Jake Golday, linebacker, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Last season, the redshirt senior earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

"After addressing cornerback earlier, the Cowboys also must upgrade at linebacker. Jake Golday has solidified himself as a potential first-round pick throughout the pre-draft process," Melo notes.

"Golday was excellent at the NFL Combine, leaping the third-highest broad jump at 10-foot-5, and fifth-highest vertical at 39 inches. He's got throwback linebacker size at 6-foot-4 and 239, and registered a career-high 104 tackles in 2025."

Taking Golday at pick No. 20 seems like a slight stretch, but it will depend on whether any of the remaining top targets at the position slide in the first round. If Golday is the top player on Dallas' board, the best move would be to trade back and add some Day 2 picks.