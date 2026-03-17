During NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys addressed one of their more pressing concerns as they signed multiple safeties. Their key addition was Jalen Thompson, who comes over after spending the past seven years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Thompson will be joined by P.J. Locke, who worked with defensive coordinator Christian Parker during Parker's time with the Denver Broncos. Those two join Malik Hooker and Markquese Bell, giving the Cowboys plenty of players to lean on.

Dallas should feel good about this group, but that doesn't mean the front office shouldn't consider adding more talent with one of their two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Especially if they have a shot at a ball-hawk such as Dillon Thieneman out of Oregon.

Thieneman was one of the more productive safeties in the nation this past season and only saw his stock soar when he showed out during the NFL Scouting Combine. Thieneman ran a blistering 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, had a 41-inch vertical leap, and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump.

A representative from the Cowboys is in attendance at Oregon Pro Day, btw.



H/T to @zacharycneel https://t.co/CacwhJuKsW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 17, 2026

Thieneman began his collegiate career at Purdue, where he played for two seasons. He had six interceptions as a freshman and broke up nine passes during his two years with the Boilermakers.

He spent the 2025 season at Oregon, where he established himself as one of the top stars in the nation while facing elite talent. He was seen as a potential late first-round selection, but after his showing during the Combine, he could be in play as early as No. 12 for the Cowboys.

Dillon Thieneman could be Cowboys long-term answering at safety

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Adding Thieneman would give Dallas one more weapon in the secondary, while also setting them up for the future. While Thompson is signed to a three year contract, both Locke and Hooker are scheduled for free agency in 2027.

Having Thieneman and Thompson together for the next three seasons would turn one of the team’s biggest weaknesses into their biggest defensive strengths.

Other Oregon players working out at their Pro Day who could make sense for the Cowboys include linebacker Bryce Boettcher, running back Noah Whittington, and offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World.