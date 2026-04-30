Devin Moore Has Under-the-Radar Path To Playing Time For Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Devin Moore in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, he was pretty much pegged as a certain type of player.

That type was a boundary cornerback, and it's understandable why. After all, that's where Moore played the vast majority of his snaps at Florida, and all of his measurables say boundary cornerback is where he fits best.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moore played 1,005 of his snaps on the outside, and only 134 at strong safety and 12 at free safety. He also saw 40 plays in the slot.

But former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus is pushing back on the idea that Moore is a one-trick pony. He believes that Moore might have the goods to play free safety as well at the next level.

"I know it's somewhat of a projection, but you could see by the way the length and the way he moves and all that, hell, (Moore) might be one of your better corners," Broaddus said. "I just kind of saw when I watched him play, I was thinking, 'God, this guy might be a really good free safety that plays with range."

Another interesting point brought up by Broaddus' co-host, Voch Lombardi, was how Moore was billed as a press man corner, yet Lombardi noticed that the Florida product's picks came in zone coverage.

"I didn't like how the graphic on the NFL Network was like, 'He's a press man corner,'" Lombardi said. "He got all his picks in zone."

"All of his picks," Broaddus confirmed.

Lombardi also went on to talk about how Florida played Cover 2 and how it further showed Moore has the chops to play free safety.

"Most of (Moore's picks) came from — they do the weird Cover 2 where the corner bails way back and plays half, so you got a free player on one half and the corner bailing and playing the other.," Lombardi added on Moore.

"For his height and size, he can turn, he can flip his hips, like he got good feet and all that, Bryan. I don't see why he can't (play free safety."

Will Devin Moore see significant snaps?

Florida defensive back Devin Moore. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no doubt Moore has the physical attributes to be a good player, but we know that's not going to be the only determining factor for his ability to get snaps this season.

For starters, he's got to show the coaching staff he's ready. Then, he's got to overcome what are crowded depth charts at both cornerback and safety.

At the former spot, we are counting on Shavon Revel and DaRon Bland starting, and there are some veterans behind them who, by default, will have more trust from the coaching staff because of their experience.

But the cornerback situation is far from locked in. Bland and Revel both struggled with injury last season, and neither one played well, either. Adding to that, the depth options the Cowboys have aren't sure things, either.

At safety, we know Caleb Downs is locked into a starting role, but we can't say for sure if he'll be spending time at slot cornerback in 2026. Then, there's veterans like P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker, who will be vying for a safety role, and Locke and Thompson may factor in at slot cornerback, also.

But there's at least a decent chance Hooker isn't on this team come Week 1 after the additions of Locke and Thompson, so that, along with the possibility one of those two plays in the slot, opens the door for Moore to have at least a backup role at safety.

The bottom line is, there is most certainly a path to snaps for Moore this season, and if the Cowboys view him as Broaddus and Lombardi do, the fourth-round pick might have more than one.