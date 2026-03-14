New Cowboys S PJ Locke's Jersey Number Belonged To Recently Departed WR

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of moves during the first wave of NFL free agency to bolster the team's defense. Several of the team's free agency signings included players who have a familiarity with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Among the players who are reuniting with Parker is former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract.

While Locke is reuniting with a familiar face, he is starting the next chapter of his career with a new jersey number. It's a new number for Locke, but one that was worn as recently as last season by a wide receiver who bolted the team in free agency this week.

Locke took to social media to reveal his new jersey number, which is No. 1, previously worn by wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins on Friday evening.

During his time with the Texas Longhorns, Locke wore No. 11, so it could also be a nod to his Texas homecoming. Locke also grew up and went to high school in Texas. Signing with the Cowboys was a special moment for the 29-year-old.

"Man, it's such a surreal moment, a full circle moment," Locke told the team's official website. "My wife is from Fort Worth. My whole family grew up Cowboys fans. To be here and able to play for the home team is a blessing. It's such a miracle."

Locke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas in 2019 and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released during the final round of cuts. Eventually, Locke caught on with the Broncos, where he has accumulated 174 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

It's going to be exciting to see what Locke brings to the revamped Cowboys secondary, but he will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job from Day 1.