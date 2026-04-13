Cowboys Can’t Ignore Versatile Safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 12

With needs at nearly every position on defense, it’s impossible to predict exactly what the Dallas Cowboys will do during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Listening to the coaching staff speak, however, gives you some insight as to the type of player they’re searching for. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker has emphasized the importance of versatility, even using his first comments while being introduced to express a desire to be “multiple” on defense.

Parker is an understudy to Vic Fangio, who was his defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. The most important thing in those defenses wasn’t the actual alignment, but the ability to move players pre-snap in an attempt to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

Dallas has already added two players in free agency who fit this mold in Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke. While both are listed at safety, they can each play in the slot as well. Considering Parker worked with Locke in the past, it’s safe to say he’s a big fan of versatile safeties which is why the Cowboys can’t ignore Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 12 overall.

Dillon Thieneman could be Cowboys ultimate chess piece

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thieneman doesn’t get the same attention as Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, but he enters the league with a similar skill set. Thieneman is excellent in coverage, but also helps tremendously against the run.

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic recently said Thieneman operates like a safety as well as a weak side linebacker, which will make some defensive coordinator very happy. Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema is also a fan, calling Thieneman a top 10 player in this class.

As if that wasn’t enough of a reason for the Cowboys to consider Thieneman, maybe NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s comment will be. Zierlein called Thieneman an “extension of his defensive coordinator” while praising him for aligning the secondary with pre-snap shifts. That sounds like the exact player Parker needs to get this defense on the same page.

Cowboys don’t often take safeties early

Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | James Lang-Imagn Images

One thing that can keep this pairing from happening is the lack of importance Jerry Jones has placed on safeties in the past.

Jones hasn’t selected a safety in Round 1 since Byron Jones in 2015, although he played both safety and cornerback. Since then, the Cowboys have only drafted three safeties, all in the sixth round. Kavon Frazier (No. 212 in 2016), Xavier Woods (No. 191 in 2017), and Donovan Wilson (No. 213 in 2019).

The last time they took a safety in the top 15 was in 2002 when they selected Roy Williams from Oklahoma. Thieneman, however, could be good enough to break that trend.