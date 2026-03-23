Cowboys Coach Takes Close Look at TE Prospect With 'Go-Go-Gadget Arms'

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to put a strong focus on their continued rebuild of the defense throughout the remainder of NFL free agency and the upcoming NFL draft, but there has been some growing buzz that the team could make a splash on offense.

In recent mock drafts, some in the draftnik community have been suggesting that the Cowboys could turn their attention to a wide receiver. While it's not an immediate need, it provides the team with a safety net as the long-term future of George Pickens remains uncertain.

And now, after the Cowboys had a presence at the Baylor Bears Pro Day over the weekend, there could be some substance behind the idea of adding another offensive playmaker.

While not a wide receiver, the Cowboys took a close look at Baylor tight end Michael Trigg, who has caused some intrigue thanks to his elite measurables. Cowboys tight end coach Lunda Wells got to know Trigg throughout the workout, with Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reporting Wells "was by Trigg’s side for the majority of Sunday’s Pro Day."

Wells was accompanied by Chris Hall, the Cowboys’ college scouting coordinator.

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall at McLane Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Hoyt shared some of the measurables that have been generating buzz around Trigg. It starts with his "go-go-gadget arms" and incredible wingspan.

"Trigg’s arms were measured at 34 inches and a quarter, placing him in the 91st percentile among tight end prospects in the draft since 2011, according to mockdraftable.com. His hand size, at 10 and a half inches, also left him in the same percentile," Hoyt wrote.

"The real standout measurement, however, was the go-go-gadget like wingspan Trigg showed at the combine. He had a longer than 7-foot wingspan. That placed him in the 99th percentile among tight end prospects since 2011. Trigg’s rare wingspan is one of the reasons he’s considered among the best tight ends in the 2026 NFL draft."

Trigg's wingspan and catch radius make him an exciting prospect and addition to any offense, especially in the redzone where the Cowboys have struggled at times. Adding a big target for Dak Prescott could be one of the missing pieces that puts Dallas over the edge.

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trigg began his college career with the USC Trojans, playing in six games, before transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels for two seasons. His breakout came in 2025, his final year at Baylor, producing a career-high of 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

We'll have to wait and see when his name is called on draft day.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.