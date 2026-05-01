1 Cowboys Rookie Remains Unsigned Ahead Of Minicamp But It's Not Caleb Downs

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft class reported to The Star on Thursday, April 30, ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon. And while the Cowboys have been known to drag their feet with contract negotiations in the past, it is a new era in Big D.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, six of the team's seven selections from the 2026 have signed their rookie deals. That includes No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs.

The lone player who remains unsigned is No. 23 overall pick Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys drafted Lawrence after trading from No. 20 to No. 23 overall in a deal with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, which included two fourth-round picks.

The good news is that there is no reason for concern.

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 23 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Only Malachi Lawrence is unsigned but expectation is his contract gets done once other deals in his pick range (No. 23) are finalized. Nothing to worry about," Archer wrote.

There is no timeline for Lawrence's deal to get done, but the hang up is likely guaranteed money, which can be sorted out once the other players in the high-20s ink their rookie deals.

But, while we wait for Lawrence to get signed, the Cowboys' rookie minicamp will kick off at The Star in Frisco in a matter of hours. Along with the 2026 draft picks, several undrafted free agents signed with the Cowboys, including standout Baylor tight end Michael Trigg, and will be participating in this weekend's minicamp.

Once rookie minicamp concludes on Saturday, May 2, players will have a brief break until OTAs kick off at the beginning of June and mandatory minicamp gets underway on Thursday, June 16.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 draft class can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Class

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick 11 (via Miami Dolphi ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes Pick No. 23 (via Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, defensive end, Central Florida Knights

Round 3

Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

Round 4

Pick 112 : Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions

: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Philadelphia Eagles): Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators

Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, defensive line, Alabama Crimson Tide

Round 7

Pick 218 (from Tennessee Titans): Anthony Smith, wide receiver, East Carolina Pirates

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