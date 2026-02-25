The Dallas Cowboys continue to build an exciting and promising staff for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, with the latest addition set to help bolster the pass rush.

On Tuesday, February 23, it was reported that the Cowboys have hired renowned pass rushing specialist BT Jordan as a consultant for the team.

ESPN's Todd Archer was first to report the news, noting Jordan's previous relationship with Cowboys star defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Jordan participated in the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, before joining the Michigan State Spartans as a pass rush specialist the following year. He returned to the NFL in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, before spending the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys' pass rush struggled greatly during the 2025 campaign, while the Broncos have led the NFL in sacks during Jordan's two years with the team. He will be an exciting addition to the coaching staff.

"It’s always Me vs Me! Back to Back Leading the NFL in Sacks," Jordan wrote on Instagram after the season to celebrate the Broncos' pass rushing success. "Back to Back Breaking the Franchise Sack Record! The Internet Trainer is leading the NFL in sacks back to back. The Streets is Done!"

While Archer noted a previous relationship with Kenny Clark, there is another intriguing relationship sthat should create some extra buzz.

The Maxx Crosby Link

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dallas has already been mixed in with rumors about potentially trading for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, who has trained with Jordan in the past. Videos on social media resurfaced after Jordan's hiring in Dallas, showing the two working together in 2019.

In 2023, Crosby tweeted, "Can't tell you how much these two have helped me from Day 1. Two [GOATs]," sharing a picture of Jordan and fellow pass rushing guru Chuck Smith.

Could be nothing in the end, but as an fyi Maxx Crosby is a big fan of #Cowboys consultant Brandon Jordan, who Crosby has worked with in the past.



Here’s a tweet from 2023 and a video of the two working together in 2019 ⬇️#DallasCowboys https://t.co/HIzkb7vypl pic.twitter.com/yZrigJwdb9 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 24, 2026

If Jordan is able to bring the same magic to Dallas that he had with the Broncos over the past two seasons, it will be a welcomed boost for one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

Of course, the team will need to add talent on the edge opposite promising second-year defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, especially with the uncertainty of Jadeveon Clowney's future with the team.