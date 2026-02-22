Dream Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Sticky' CB, Micah Parsons Replacement

NFL draft season is rapidly approaching, and with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis set to begin this week, we will get an idea of who the Dallas Cowboys could have on their radar.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the helm, the belief is that the Cowboys will be looking to add talent on defense early and often when the 2026 draft rolls around.

A new mock draft from NFL.com's Gennaro Filice does just that.

The Cowboys double-dip on defense to add some much needed reinforcements to the defense, which hopes to take a major step forward in 2026.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After addressing the secondary with a true lockdown corner, the Cowboys shift their attention to the defensive front where they add a dynamic pass rusher opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at NFL.com's latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane intercepts the pass of Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Cowboys' league-worst pass defense needs help, and Delane is exactly what the doctor ordered for Parker's secondary.

"Smooth, sticky, and savvy in coverage, Delane’s a no-brainer pick for the team that just fielded the league’s worst pass defense. While the Cowboys allowed 251.1 passing yards per game, Delane gave up 163 on the season," Filice wrote.

"That figure comes courtesy of PFF, who also credited the LSU cover man with the lowest passer rating allowed in coverage last year at 31.3. Friendly reminder: 39.6 is the passer rating of the hypothetical quarterback who spikes the ball every play."

This season, Delane, who transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech, has recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and a career-high passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Akheem Messidor, edge, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after he sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

"After trading Micah Parsons last August, the Cowboys could lose Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr. and Sam Williams in free agency. Donovan Ezeiruaku, last year’s second-round pick, flashed a well-rounded game in Year 1, but he needs some help on the edge," Filice wrote.

"Mesidor might be gone by the time Dallas goes on the clock at No. 20, but the Miami product’s advanced age (turns 25 in April) could push him down the board. On the plus side, he might have the most advanced pass-rushing arsenal in this draft after six seasons (and 52 starts) at the college level."