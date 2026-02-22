Cowboys Named Among Best Fits for Reunion With Ball Hawk CB

During the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys used the 99th overall pick in Round 3 on an intriguing cornerback prospect out of Oregon State. The Cowboys selected the 6-foot-4, 199-pound Nahshon Wright, who was raw but had all the tools to be special.

He spent three seasons with the Cowboys, playing 32 games with three starts. Wright had 37 tackles and one interception before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 for Andrew Booth. Wright never caught on with Minnesota, but made the most out of his opportunity in 2025.

Wright signed with the Chicago Bears, where he was reunited with former defensive backs coach Al Harris. He blossomed in Chicago, recording 80 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and five interceptions. He's now set for free agency, and USA Today's Nate Davis has him as the 21st highest-ranked free agent in the class.

He also believes the Cowboys should be interested, naming them among three teams that would be the best fits for Wright.

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Though he's already 27, he's hardly a finished product. He's also a 6-4, 199-pound corner who led the NFL with eight takeaways (5 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries) after becoming a surprise starter (and surprise first-time Pro Bowler) for the Chicago Bears. The upside and production spike are going to make Wright rich," Davis wrote.

Along with the Cowboys, Davis says the Seattle Seahawks would be a fit for Wright. Davis also has the Bears as an option, which makes sense considering what he meant to their secondary.

Cowboys would need to free up a lot of space for Nahshon Wright

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dallas was already estimated at more than $30 million over the salary cap, but added more to that after signing running back Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal.

They're going to have to clear room for the Williams extension, as well as for any other free agents they hope to add. There's also the $30 million question surrounding wide receiver George Pickens. As for Wright, Spotrac estimates his value at $16.7 million per season, predicting he will land a three-year deal worth $50 million.

The good news for the Cowboys is that their biggest contracts all include options that allow them to move money around. Whether it's enough to bring in Wright has yet to be seen, but he would be a welcome addition to this struggling secondary.