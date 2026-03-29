Cowboys Interested in Explosive 6-foot-3 WR Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys don't have a dire need at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the roster, but that hasn't stopped Dallas from doing its homework at the position for the 2026 NFL draft.

One wide receiver the Cowboys are showing interest in is Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas, who told NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo that he has met with Dallas during the pre-draft process.

"I had a formal interview at the NFL Combine with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Douglas told Melo. "I met on Zoom with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Miami Dolphins, to name just a few. I've had meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars."

Douglas topped off his collegiate career with a pair of 800-yard seasons and scored 13 touchdowns in that span.

Caleb Douglas scouting report

Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Douglas has an intriguing blend of size and speed that will be attractive to several teams in next month's draft.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, Douglas is a big-bodied target, but he also possesses surprising speed for a player his size after notching an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash time.

Douglas displayed his explosive ability at Texas Tech, where he averaged 15 yards per reception, including 15.7 yards per catch last season.

Here's more on Douglas from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Douglas is a long, slender outside target with good production but uneven tape. He has enticing moments, showcasing his catch radius/ball skills on fades and deep throws," Zierlein said in his scouting report.

"Douglas’ focus drops and an inability to win contested catches at a high enough rate can’t be overlooked, though. He shows quick acceleration for a tall receiver, but his top-end speed is relatively non-threatening to defenses," Zierlein added. "Douglas can expect to be crowded by NFL cornerbacks and forced to prove he can uncover. There are flashes to build on, but he’ll have to battle to make a roster as a backup."

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Douglas is projected to be an undrafted free -agent signing, but we'd suspect his traits will be hard for teams to pass up on in the late rounds of the draft.

Why Cowboys could draft Caleb Douglas

Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with his intriguing measurables, the Cowboys could have interest in a player like Douglas late in the draft thanks to their lackluster depth behind Pickens and Lamb.

Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin will battle for WR3 snaps, but guys like Jonathan Mingo and Parris Campbell are anything but certain to provide adequate depth in the event injuries occur.

Dallas needs more competition for the bottom half of the depth chart and Douglas could provide that. At worst, he would be a developmental wide receiver the Cowboys can stash on the practice squad.