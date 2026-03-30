Cowboys Draft Target Suffers Injury During Private Pro Day Workout

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell is one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft and is a player often linked to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has addressed their needs in the secondary rather well this offseason. At safety, they added Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, giving them depth and versatility. At cornerback, they signed two former Los Angeles Rams, bringing in Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Even with those additions, Dallas needs more depth and they’re expected to find that in the upcoming draft. One name that’s been linked to them often is Clemson’s Avieon Terrell. Slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, Terrell is praised for his technique, speed, and athleticism. Unfortunately for Terrell, his offseason got off to a slow start.

Terrell suffered a hamstring injury during the NFL Scouting Combine, which forced him to miss Clemson’s Pro Day. He still wanted to work out for NFL teams, so he held his own Pro Day on Monday, but that workout was cut short.

According to Adam Schefter, Terrell re-aggravated the injury during his first run of the day. It’s a frustrating turn of events for Terrell, who had representatives from 29 teams on hand.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

The question now is whether the recurring hamstring injury will hurt Terrell’s stock. Teams could be willing to look past the injury in February, but seeing the same issue pop up at the end of March could be an issue.

Despite setback, Avieon Terrell is still an intriguing prospect

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Considering their issues with durability in the secondary this past season, the Cowboys might want to exercise caution with Terrell. This doesn’t mean they shouldn’t select him, but they have to ensure there are no long-term medical concerns.

If this is a fluke issue, Dallas should still be interested in Terrell. He not only had a stellar career with Clemson, but he has NFL bloodlines as well. His older brother, A.J. Terrell was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and has started 93 games in his career. In 2024, the elder Terrell brother signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension that includes $65.8 million guaranteed.

If Avieon Terrell is anywhere near as good of a pro as his older brother, he would make a major impact for the Cowboys, or any other team that decides to bring him in.