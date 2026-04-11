Dallas Cowboys' Pre-NFL Draft Visits Could Hint at Potential Trade Down

The Dallas Cowboys own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so there has been a lot of speculation about what direction the team could turn when they are on the clock.

Dallas could decide to take a swing at two potential impact players, most likely on the defensive side of the ball, where the biggest weaknesses on the roster remain, while there has also been speculation about a potential trade up into the top 10 to land a standout pass rusher or linebacker.

But, if the team's growing list of Top 30 visits is any indication, there could be another move in mind.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have never been shy about making a trade, and a trade up would be a flashy move, but the team could also look to trade back for some extra draft capital. A look at the Top 30 visits shows that the Cowboys have interest in several players ranked in the top-15, but then there is a gap with other players projected in the late first-round.

Dallas currently owns the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, but do the official visits hint that a trade down could be in the cards if a top target is not available at No. 12?

The Cowboys have no pre-draft visitors who are projected to come off the board between picks 11-22. ZERO.



They have 11 visitors projected to come off the board in the span of picks 23-83.



If this isn't a hint that the Cowboys are trading out of pick 20, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/BTuEuzShmT — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 11, 2026

It will certainly be something to keep an eye on when draft day rolls around.

If the Cowboys do end up trading out of the pick No. 20, it would create a great opportunity for the team to add additional depth on Day 2, where the team has strived in recent years.

Recent Day 2 selections for the Cowboys include 2025 pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is one of the top young pass rushers in the league, starting center Cooper Beebe, and rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

A full look at the Cowboys' current arsenal of picks in the upcoming draft with just over a week until Round 1 can be seen below.

Current List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)